For the first time ever, audiences will have the opportunity to witness the beloved children’s character Martin Mystère, also known as Martin Mystery, in a 3D animated series! Powerkids Entertainment and Bonelli Entertainment, the production division of the comic book publisher Sergio Bonelli Editore S.p.A, have joined hands to bring this cherished character to life, originally created by the legendary comic book master, Alfredo Castelli.

With millions of copies sold across Europe and a popular TV series from the past, the new series promises to revitalise the beloved character in an entirely fresh and captivating way. The upcoming 3D animated series will showcase state-of-the-art animation techniques and storytelling that will enchant viewers of all ages. With the creative talents of both Powerkids Entertainment and Bonelli Entertainment behind the project, fans of Martin Mystère are sure to be delighted by this innovative take on the classic character.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Bonelli Entertainment on this exciting new project,” said Powerkids Entertainment CEO Manoj Mishra. “Our goal is to bring Martin Mystère, aka Martin Mystery to life in a way that will engage and inspire viewers around the world, and we believe that this new 3D animated series will do just that.”

Sergio Bonelli Editore head of property business development and Bonelli Entertainment executive producer Vincenzo Sarno commented, “Togetherness, for me, means teamwork. We are very proud of our vast slate of comic books that have entertained generations and are distributed across the globe. Now, we want to bring our legends to life through animation to entertain both existing and a new generation of viewers. We want to broadly share the wonderful universe of SBE.

We are very excited to partner with Powerkids Entertainment, to develop and bring these characters, comic books, and stories to life. We are confident that our partnership will be an incredible success given the experience and long track record of Powerkids Entertainment’ management team.”

Powerkids Entertainment will oversee the production and global distribution of the 3D animated series. Production is scheduled to commence later in 2023, with a release date set for the latter part of 2025.