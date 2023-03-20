The reimagined Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland Park has reopened today. With this, Disneyland Resort continues the Disney100 anniversary celebration.

At this animated neighbourhood, families and children will be able to explore, play, discover and unwind while enjoying new interactive experiences and returning familiar favourites. The land’s environment and experiences will allow visitors to see, hear, feel and interact with each other in several ways.

“Mickey’s Toontown first opened 30 years ago, so there are generations of Disneyland Resort guests who have grown up with it and made magical memories here,” said Walt Disney Imagineering portfolio executive producer Jeff Shaver-Moskowitz. “Walt Disney Imagineering set out to keep the essence of what makes Mickey’s Toontown special for so many, while evolving it for the coming generations of families who can’t wait to make new memories here.”

The reimagined Mickey’s Toontown was intentionally designed by Walt Disney Imagineering to try to remove as many barriers to play as possible, with more open green spaces for gathering and playing. Visitors will be able to experience companion restrooms, a quieter area for decompression and a curb-free land that helps make navigation easier for guests of differing abilities.

Moskowitz further said, “We wanted to make sure that for big kids, for adults, this land is designed for them as well. We know a day at Disneyland can be hectic and chaotic, running from one attraction to another and one reservation to the next. We wanted Toontown to not only be exciting, but also decompressing and relaxing and welcoming.”

Some of the newly designed areas in Mickey’s Toontown include:

CenTOONial Park: The first space that visitors see when they enter the land is anchored by two new interactive play experiences: a stunning fountain featuring water tables designed for play, inviting guests to have a sensory experience, plus a dreaming tree with sculpted roots for kids to crawl around and explore.

Goofy’s How-To-Play Yard: In the whimsical sound garden, kids can discover new ways to make wacky noises, or play in an all-new, elevated clubhouse. Inside Goofy’s House, guests can help operate a fun, interactive candy-making contraption that only Goofy could imagine.

Donald’s Duck Pond: Little ones can get the wiggles out and make a splash. Perched in the duck pond, Donald’s Boat is surrounded by larger-than-life spinning water lilies, balance beams and rocking toys. Explorers can peer through the boat’s portholes to witness bubbles of fun inside featuring familiar ducklings Huey, Dewey, Louie, and Webby.

Mickey’s Toontown is home to the new attraction Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, which opened 27 January. With no age/height restriction, families can travel together into the wacky and unpredictable cartoon world of Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse.

Now, with the reopening of the reimagined Mickey’s Toontown, the young and the young at heart can once again enjoy returning attractions including Mickey’s House, Minnie’s House and Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin. Plus, the fun-sized attraction has transformed into Chip ‘n’ Dale’s GADGETcoaster, where guests can go nuts on a coaster created by the resident tinkerer of Mickey’s Toontown, Gadget Hackwrench.