L_R: Ludovic Iochem and Sal Umerji

Global VFX company MPC, adds to its new leadership team hiring Ludovic Iochem and Sal Umerji as studio heads for Montreal and London respectively.

With over 20 years of experience in the visual effects industry and extensive expertise in production operations, Iochem started his career in visual effects in Paris, where he worked for numerous French film studios as a VFX artist before moving to London. He has worked as a DMP artist and later environment supervisor on projects including 10,000 BC and Quantum of Solace before accepting the role of environment head at Framestore Montreal in 2016. Prior to joining MPC, he was CG head at DNEG London and Montreal. His filmography includes projects such as Blade Runner 2049, The Bourne Ultimatum, Dredd, and Avengers: Endgame. “I look forward to contributing to MPC’s continued success and delivering high-quality work to our clients,” said Iochem.

“We are delighted to welcome Ludovic and Sal to MPC. Their knowledge and expertise in the industry will further strengthen our production processes and enable our teams to continue to deliver world-class visual effects,” said MPC global president Jean-Paul Burge.

Umerji joins MPC after six years at sister company, The Mill. He spent three years as general manager of The Mill’s Bangalore, India studio, before returning to London to support the company’s business as global operations lead. He began his career in VFX in 2000, joining MPC as a runner, working his way up the ladder to VFX producer. He has over 20 years of experience in the industry with credits including Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, The King’s Speech, Moon and The Infiltrator. “I am delighted to be a part of such an iconic company that continues to create some of the most outstanding VFX in the industry,” said Umerji.

MPC recently received Academy Award and BAFTA nominations for its VFX work on Top Gun Maverick and was behind the VFX of projects like Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio, NOPE, Prehistoric Planet, and Elvis.