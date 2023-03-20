Animation Xpress’ much awaited third edition of VFX and More (VAM) Summit and Awards 2023 is back! With the previous two editions being held virtually, this will be the first time when VAM Summit & Awards is happening on-ground In Mumbai on 23 and 24 March, where day one will be held at The Lalit and day two will be conducted at Cinepolis, Fun Republic.

With the theme of ‘Building a Creator’s World’, this edition of VAM Summit aims to focus on discussion around subjects like the trending virtual production, technological innovations, use of VFX for OTT and big screens. This year, Animation Xpress also launched a networking platform, VFX Xchange to help grow connectivity and business for the stakeholders of the media and entertainment industry.

VAM Summit will present 40 plus speakers consisting of directors, producers, cinematographers, VFX industry stalwarts, technology heads and more. The summit will have thought provoking panel discussions, masterclass, ‘making of’ sessions and much more over two days.

Day one will witness a keynote by Bollywood director, producer, screenwriter Vikram Bhatt who is also founder of Loneranger Productions. Director of Bhediya Amar Kaushik along with the film’s VFX team from MPC will be revealing what went into creating the comedy horror film. There will be panel discussions on Art of Filmmaking with VFX, How virtual production can be integrated in films, New innovations that will change the VFX landscape, Creating visually stunning shows for OTT and more.

Day two will observe masterclass on Digital Matte Painting by MPC India head of department 3D DMP Amit Kumar Sharma, making of films like Thor: Love & Thunder by Framestore CG supervisor – film and episodic Prashant Nait, Brahmastra by DNEG India VFX supervisor Jaykar Arudra, Ponniyin Selvan: I by NY VFXWAALA VFX supervisor Sanjiv Naik and more.

To register for VAM Summit and Awards click here: https://animationxpress.com/vfxandmore/Delegatesregistration/registration.php



As for the VAM Awards, there are 50 categories and 300 plus nominees from VFX studios, production houses and students. The awards ceremony will be held on 23 March at The Lalit from 7:30 pm onwards.

The advisory board which helped Animation Xpress put together the VAM Summit and Awards consists of celebrated and acclaimed industry experts like DNEG India head of studio A. R. Sesha Prasad; FICCI AVGC Forum chairman and Punnaryug Artvision founder Ashish Kulkarni; India Today former editor Kaveree Bamzai; Framestore India managing director Akhauri Sinha; yFX studio head Sherry Bharda; The Unicorn Pictures CEO Shiji Sunil; production technology veteran VK Gupta; Technicolor India country head Biren Ghose; Netflix India VFX director Ankit Gokani; VFX supervisor Srinivas Mohan and Indian Television Dot Com Group founder, CEO and editor-in-chief Anil Wanvari.

VAM Summit and Awards 2023 is co-powered by Ark Info Solutions Pvt. Ltd, Autodesk and Colorfront. This year’s Associate Partners include Micron; PhantomFX and Famulus Media & Entertainment are the Support Partner; Absen as LED Partner; SpeedGaze as Cloud Rendering partner; NY VFXWAALA as Networking Partner, Creative Multimedia as Career Guidance Partner and VFX Times as Media Partner.

Here’s what the industry stakeholders have to say about VAM Summit and Awards 2023:

ARK Infosolutions Media & Entertainment VP Rajeev Pathak said, “I am excited to participate in the upcoming VFX & More Summit organised by Animation Xpress. ARK has consistently worked on its product portfolio to empower the VFX industry, as per the latest trends and evolving workflows, and we now service VFX industry not only for traditional workflows but also Realtime workflows including Virtual Production & ICVFX.”

SpeedGaze chief business officer Venugopal Prabhakaran said, “We are keenly looking at VAM 2023 to provide us with much needed visibility, post Covid. We have overhauled our cloud rendering platform during the pandemic. In our new leaner, faster avatar, VAM 2023 will allow us to connect with customers and with new prospects; and forge new collaborative alliances. SpeedGaze is proud to be the cloud render partner to Animation Xpress & VAM 2023.

We shout out to all the creative folks from the M&E industry to participate in VAM 2023. Meet and chat with us at SpeedGaze booth at VAM 2023.”

Creative Multimedia Founder & CEO RajaSekhar Buggaveeti said, “We consider VAM 2023 an influential platform to boost visibility for our revolutionary career programs in digital media. We’ve updated our industry-centric curricula across Animation, VFX, Gaming, Graphic, Mobile, and UI/UX Design courses. We’ve also fortified the program delivery with innovative learning initiatives such as LXD (Learning Experience Design) while expanding our range of certificate, diploma, degree, and PG programs.

Moving forward, we are confident that VAM 2023 will help attract student interest in our programs while facilitating new strategic partnerships with employers. Creative Multimedia considers it a privilege and an opportunity to associate with Animation Xpress and VAM 2023 as the ‘Career Guidance Partner.’

We invite all players in the media and entertainment industry to participate in VAM 2023 and connect with us at our stall to explore any possible synergies.”

We welcome everyone to join us at VFX and More Summit & Awards 2023 and witness the creativity and greatness of the VFX industry.