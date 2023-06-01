A new live-action movie centred on Miles Morales’ Spider-Man is in the works, as per Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse producer Amy Pascal.

Pascal revealed that Sony is working on projects starring Miles Morales and Spider-Woman. The producer confirmed work on the projects while attending the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse premiere, indicating that the Spider-Woman film could be released sooner than anticipated. It’s unclear whether this will be an animated film or a live-action adaptation similar to Miles Morales’ film. The live-action film would be Miles Morales’ debut appearance in a live-action film. In a deleted scene from the Marvel Cinematic Universe film Spider-Man: Homecoming, Miles’s Uncle Aaron is introduced and speaks on the phone with his nephew.

Miles Morales already has his own Spider-Man film franchise with Sony’s ongoing animated Spider-Verse series. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was the first film in the series to be released in 2018. Shameik Moore voices Miles Morales in the film and will reprise the role in the upcoming Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse sequel in 2023.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is coming to cinemas on 2 June.