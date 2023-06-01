Cybeart, a manufacturer of comfortable and premium high-quality products across Canada, India and the Middle East, has signed a multi-year licensing deal with Warner Bros. Discovery global consumer products as their official home and consumer electronics partner in India. This strategic partnership aims to bring the strength of Warner Bros. Discovery’s brands to Indian consumers through a range of cutting-edge technology products including but not limited to gaming chairs, keyboards and mouse pads.

Cybeart will utilise its expertise in design to manufacture home and consumer electronics products that feature Warner Bros. Discovery IPs like DC, Harry Potter, Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon, Mortal Kombat, Lord of the Rings, and Rick and Morty.

Cybeart founder and CEO Krutik Patel said, “After recently renewing a three-year agreement with Warner Bros. Discovery global consumer products as the official home and consumer electronics partner in Canada and the Middle East, Cybeart will leverage this partnership to strengthen our presence in the Indian market with a range of licensed products in the category. At Cybeart, we have always been driven by our passion for innovation and creativity, and through this partnership, we would like to bring these iconic franchises closer to their fans.”

Having established a strong presence in India with high-profile associations with Revenant Esports, Orangutan Esports, Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans recently, the product company aims to become a household name in the country through this partnership with Warner Bros.