A study on online gamers in India has revealed the growing trend of gaming emerging as a career option in and not just being limited to a means of entertainment. It delves into the attitude and preferences of gamers in India and shares important data on required skills, family and social support, professional gaming, and the impact of regulations.

Based on the study, 83 per cent of the respondents consider gaming as either a primary or secondary source of income, highlighting the paradigm shift towards the activity being a viable option that can be pursued professionally. Out of this, 39 per cent consider gaming as a primary source and 44 per cent as a secondary source of income. The study also highlights how gamers have been able to garner better earnings with improved skill sets, and how practising gaming has also encouraged them to take it up as a profession. Paid Competitive gaming (PCG) is poised to be one of the fastest-growing segments and is set to reach US $16 billion by 2024, according to a recent report by Newzoo and MPL.

The study has been conducted by Esports Players Welfare Association (EPWA) in collaboration with the Centre for Justice through Technology (CJT), Vinayaka Mission’s Law School, and Research Foundation-DU Chennai. This study held in-depth interviews with casual and professional gamers, including online fantasy sports players and esports professionals including poker, from across the country.

Another key insight revealed by the study shows how the popular online games played by Indians range across puzzle, board games and adventure sports as the top choices across demographics and levels of engagement. While AAA games are the preferred choice for gamers aged 16-25, seasoned players gravitate towards Poker, Rummy, Carrom and puzzles.

Contrary to the negative behavioural attributes commonly associated with gaming, the study highlights how the world of online gaming focuses on dedication and commitment. These gamers spend 10 to 20 hours per week actively engaging in their craft. Interestingly, 77 per cent of those who push the boundaries and achieve maximum gaming hours fall within the age range of 16-25. Success in online gaming also demands a set of essential skills like analytical skills (97 per cent), concentration (87 per cent), and creativity (69 per cent).

Family and social support prove to be diverse landscapes within the gaming community. While 71 per cent of respondents initially encountered low family support, 17 per cent experienced moderate backing, and only 12 per cent experienced familial encouragement when venturing into online gaming. The study also highlighted how family and social support increases as gamers not only begin to earn from gaming but also display focus and commitment to continue to hone their skills.

Bringing out insights on the earning potential of professional gamers, the study shows how they rely on a diverse array of income sources ranging from gamer contracts (51 per cent), sponsorships (14 per cent), streaming (5 per cent), content creation (9 per cent) and coaching (21 per cent).

On the impact of regulations on the online gaming landscape, the study showcases concerns raised by the gamers highlighting how 89 per cent feel high tax through GST and TDS has increased their cost of playing and may force them to seek a remedy through alternate platforms if GST is increased further. The criminalisation of players by state governments and the absence of uniform regulations has also been reported as a key concern, with 62 per cent of the gamers being affected by the approach taken by many state governments like Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Assam. The study further delves into the social aspects and the resultant impact on online gamers. Lack of clarity on games of skill and games of chance has led to misconceptions and social stigma, especially for those who play professionally. 71 per cent have reported low family support as a result of this.

Finally, the study highlights the need for a conducive and certain regulatory framework to safeguard user rights and promote responsible gaming, ensuring that the sector’s potential is realised.