Industrial Light & Magic (ILM) has completed their rebranding project. The renowned visual effects and animation studio founded by George Lucas have reworked their logo. Also, the ILMxLAB will now be known as ILM Immersive.

“ILM has several different logos in the past forty-eight years and all have incorporated the core elements from the company’s original logo, the famous wand-wielding magician framed by a large gear with the letters ‘ILM’ originally illustrated by Michael Pangrazio in the late 1970s and later finalised in a painting by renowned artist, Drew Struzan,” ILM SVP and chief creative officer Rob Bredow said in statement given on their official website. “The company and the industry have evolved substantially in the past eighteen years and we felt the time was right to develop a new brand identity that captured the global studio we’ve become.”

Our team here at Industrial Light & Magic are visual storytellers who create iconic moments that inspire the imagination. With a legacy that stretches back nearly half-a-century, we are so excited to announce our next chapter and give you a look at our updated brand. pic.twitter.com/bayDT1evho — Industrial Light & Magic (@ILMVFX) May 31, 2023

As per ILM website, Southern California brand identity and type design studio, Hoodzpah was assigned the task of working on the new logo. The team at Hoodzpah collaborated with a core group of ILM leaders on how best to capture the company’s legacy while building a unique identity system that would serve it well into the future.

The team also developed updated logos for sub-brands ILM Art, ILM StageCraft, ILM Technoprops, and ILM Immersive (formerly ILMxLAB). The supporting visual identity uses cinematic colours inspired by ILM projects over the years, as well as bold type, and stark minimal layouts. The rebrand scope spanned deck templates, social media assets, a new homepage redesign, logo animations, swag, and more.

Now with six global studios—San Francisco, Singapore, Vancouver, London, Sydney, and Mumbai—ILM has not only revolutionised the field of visual effects with groundbreaking innovations in digital effects, performance capture, previsualisation, and digital humans, and has most recently innovated in areas as diverse as real-time rendering, immersive entertainment, and virtual production with it’s Emmy Award-winning StageCraft platform.