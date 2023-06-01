The second day of the ABBY One Show Awards 2023 witnessed a session on the present and future of creativity in advertising. The discussion shed light on the current scenario of creativity in advertising, the opportunities and challenges that come along with data, and how the industry can rebrand itself to welcome young people to become a part of it.

In this session, Times of India group president and The Advertising Club president Partha Sinha in conversation with leading advertising pioneers McCann World group India CEO and APAC chairman Prasoon Joshi, and One Club for Creativity CEO Kevin Swanepoel, deep dived to understand the true essence of The One Show’s association with the ABBY Awards.

“What One Show brings to the ABBY Awards is that everybody around the world already believes that One Show is the award that brings in the highest integrity. We have a very clear way of judging and briefing. The process is anonymous and therefore there is no lobbying,” said Swanepoel. “Following this is a very carefully orchestrated discussion between the jury. This entire process really helps us elevate the level of creativity and helps creative agencies, entering the awards, have a firm belief in the way it is being judged. The One Show has got a world-class system, making it the second biggest award globally.”

“We are living in a time where we are the most disconnected. A congregation of this sort is helping rebuild that connection. At the end of the day, while we can endlessly talk about AI, we are still humans and that is why we are here. Being on the board of One Show has been a huge journey for me,” Joshi shared. “I grew up in the world of advertising, aspiring to win a pencil one day. The tie-up with One Show brings in an aspect of nuance and craft at the ABBY awards. While data and AI might take you towards facts, One Show ensures the art remains intact.”

L-R: Prasoon Joshi, Partha Sinha & Kevin Swanepoel

Asked about the future of creativity and how it will manifest and amalgamate in the advertising industry, Joshi further said that today many of them present here are drifters. “According to me, confusion is the most fertile state where one gets ideas. It is the liminal space where one is most fertile. People who enter the advertising industry are by nature confused. Today, the avenues are much more than before. And that is where awards like these play an important role in creating that magnetic attraction. The fact that wonderful work is being celebrated, makes one passionate to belong there. We need to consider data as an ally and not be threatened by it. The art of meandering needs to be retained.”

Now the changing ecosystem of advertising that now comprises a seven-year-old influencer to a 70-year-old writer.

“Many years ago we started with One Show Entertainment, followed by One Show Design and One Show Interactive. We have always looked and seen what is going on in the industry and made sure that we are at least ahead of it. This year, we awarded the first AI category in the art directors awards. Another big thing that we are doing right now is for young creators,” said Swanepoel.

He further explained, “We have started schools to get young creators of TikTok, Instagram reels, and YouTube to teach them strategy and briefs. As advertising practitioners, we look at what is going on in culture and how we can make our work relevant. We need to keep our ears and avenues open and invite the next generation in order to be able to market to them.”

Finally, on making the industry worthwhile for youngsters, Joshi said that as an industry, they need to make efforts to bring in young people, while Kevin stated that if they don’t draw young people in, this might alienate them.

The ABBY Awards session concluded with a shared objective on how the industry needs to make efforts, change the environment, and encourage young talent to become a part of the industry. The industry which is known for creating brands needs a little bit of rebranding.