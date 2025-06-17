VAM Powerkids Entertainment sheds light on how new heroine in 'Adventures of Akira & Mowgli' roars in the jungle -
Animation Latest News Main Story

Powerkids Entertainment sheds light on how new heroine in ‘Adventures of Akira & Mowgli’ roars in the jungle

17/06/2025
AnimationXpress Team

With Adventures of Akira & Mowgli, Powerkids Entertainment breathes new life into Rudyard Kipling’s timeless world by introducing Akira—a strong, spirited female protagonist. Born from a desire to modernise The Jungle Book and meet the growing demand for inclusive storytelling, they have forged exciting collaboration with global partners. 

Manoj Mishra

Powerkids will co-produce the animated series with industry leaders: beIN Media Group, DeAPlaneta Entertainment, Telegael, Twelve P Animation, and Wall Peep. The show is currently in fast-paced production, with a tentative completion date by the end of 2025.

As presales for this animated series begin at Annecy, Powerkids Entertainment CEO & managing director Manoj Mishra discusses collaboration, representation, and global ambitions in an interview with AnimationXpress:

Adventures of Akira & Mowgli introduces a new character, Akira, alongside the beloved Mowgli. What inspired the creation of Akira, and how does her character enhance the narrative of this spin-off?

Akira was born out of a desire to expand The Jungle Book universe with a fresh, dynamic perspective. She was introduced in response to industry demand for strong female leads. We wanted a character who could complement Mowgli’s journey while adding depth to the adventure. Akira embodies resilience, curiosity, and a deep connection to the jungle, making her a perfect counterpart to Mowgli.

How do you balance staying true to the original Jungle Book essence while introducing fresh elements like Akira?

Staying true to The Jungle Book’s essence while introducing a bold new protagonist required careful storytelling. We maintained the rich, immersive world that audiences love while ensuring Akira’s presence felt natural—an evolution rather than an intrusion. Her story intertwines with Mowgli’s, exploring themes of unity, discovery, and courage.

The series is a collaborative effort with partners from Ireland, Spain, the UAE, and the Middle East. What unique perspectives do each of the co-producers bring to the project?

Despite coming from different regions, all our partners share a belief in modernising a classic tale. Their diverse experiences in storytelling, culture, and creativity enrich the project, helping us craft a narrative that feels globally resonant while staying true to its roots.

With the series set to launch presales at Annecy, what are your expectations from the festival?

Annecy is the perfect platform to showcase this series to a global audience. We anticipate strong interest from distributors and broadcasters looking for fresh, adventurous content with strong character-driven storytelling. Akira’s presence adds a unique appeal, expanding the series’ potential reach.

Could you delve into the creative process behind the series? How do the writers and animators collaborate to bring this world to life?

Writers and animators work hand in hand to breathe life into this project. Storyboarding sessions involve deep discussions about character arcs, visual aesthetics, and emotional beats. The animation team ensures fluid movement and expressive storytelling, making the jungle feel alive and immersive.

Diversity and inclusion are becoming central themes in children’s content. How does Powerkids ensure these values are embedded in its storytelling and character development?

We actively ensure cultural sensitivity and meaningful character development in all our narratives. Powerkids is committed to embedding authentic representation in our stories. Akira’s character is a testament to that, providing young viewers—especially girls with a courageous, independent role model. 

With a vast catalogue of titles, how does Powerkids decide on which stories to tell next? What criteria do you consider when greenlighting a new project?

Greenlighting a project involves evaluating its emotional impact, storytelling potential, and market demand. We prioritise stories that resonate across cultures and age groups, ensuring they offer valuable life lessons while delivering entertainment. Adventures of Akira & Mowgli was chosen for its ability to reimagine a classic in a fresh, compelling way.

Looking ahead, what are Powerkids Entertainment’s goals for the next five years, and how do you plan to position the company in the global animation landscape?

Over the next five years, Powerkids Entertainment is committed to expanding its global reach through collaborations with like-minded partners, championing compelling narratives that redefine storytelling. Beyond leading in high-quality children’s content across traditional and digital platforms, we aim to bring our beloved characters to life through merchandising, interactive apps, and immersive gaming experiences, ensuring our stories continue to inspire and entertain audiences worldwide.

(Jointly written By Binita Das & Anshita Bhatt)

Follow us on Google News
VFX

SLOT GACOR adalah platform situs judi online Slot Gacor terpercaya 2025 dengan pilihan game gacor paling lengkap, winrate tertinggi, dan bonus new member terbesar. Daftar sekarang & raih jackpot hari ini.

boscuan303 merupakan salah satu penyedia web game online terbaik dan terpercaya gampang menang saat ini. dengan banyak pola gacor yang hadi membantu kemenangan member setia.

Slot4d adalah situs slot gacor terpercaya saat ini yang berkolaborasi engan slot777 gacor Indonesia deposit dana terbaik hari ini yang dimana memberikan sensasi permainan yang berbeda dengan game slot lain nya. setiap member yang bergabung di sini berhak mendapatkan bonus dari setiap to yang di mainkan. dan berhak mendapatkan banyak hadiah menarik di setiap hari.

Selamat datang di BOSCUAN303, tempat terbaik bagi Anda yang mencari pengalaman bermain slot online yang aman, nyaman, dan penuh peluang besar! Sebagai situs bandar slot online resmi terbesar di Indonesia, BOSCUAN303 siap memberikan layanan terbaik untuk semua pemain, dari pemula hingga profesional. Yuk, daftar sekarang dan nikmati sensasi bermain slot dengan cara yang menyenangkan dan menguntungkan!

BOSCUAN303 adalah situs slot deposit Dana dengan akses server resmi terpercaya dan pasti menang setiap hari yang dapat menawarkan kemenangan hari ini hanya dengan modal yang minim , Dengan fitur terbaik diberikan oleh boscuan303 bet yang mana permainan yang di sediakan adalah tipe permainan terbaik yang memberikan pola dan rtp gacor terbaik saat ini dengan persentase hingga 99% Dan juga selalu memberikan kejutan maxwin setiap harinya , gacor slot adalah permainan terbaik saat ini paling dicari dan juga digemari oleh para pencinta slot deposit dana karena slot ini adalah tipe slot terbaik & paling sering memberikan maxwin apalagi di BOSCUAN303.

SLOT4D adalah link login situs slot777 deposit dana tergacor saat hari ini yang akan membuat semua member setia kita pasti maxwin, slot4d kini hadir memberikan hadiah yang menarik dan proses wd yang sangat cepat kilat.

BOSCUAN303 merupakan link daftar situs slot777 gacor dengan metode deposit dana tanpa to terbaik saat ini yang dimana menyediakan berbagai game pilihan terbaik dari pg soft dan pargamatic play yang sangat terupdate saat ini.

boscuan303

boscuan303

boscuan303

boscuan303

boscuan303

Boscuan303

Mpo Slot Slot gacor resmi hari ini! Slot RTP tinggi, gampang maxwin, dan deposit cuma 5 ribu. Coba sekarang dan rasakan sensasi cuan instan auto beli pajero sekarang juga!

slot gacor

Terpercaya sejak lama, SLOT4D hadir untuk semua pecinta slot di Indonesia.

slot gacor

SLOT4D

SLOT4D

SLOT4D

SLOT4D