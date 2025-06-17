Warner Bros. Discovery announces ‘Batman Ninja Vs Yakuza League’ to stream on Max this July

Batman Ninja Vs Yakuza League

Warner Bros. Discovery has officially announced that the DC anime sequel Batman Ninja Vs Yakuza League will air exclusively on Max on 3 July, 2025.

This anime film serves as a sequel to the original DC anime feature, Batman Ninja, released in 2018.The upcoming film reimagines DC’s iconic Dark Knight in a bold new style, combining legendary characters with innovative storytelling and vibrant visuals.

After his return to the modern-day Gotham City, Batman finds himself transported to feudal Japan where he has to face off a new sinister force, the Yakuza league, a dark alliance formed out of the corrupted remnants of his allies.

Batman teleports to a dystopian world where the Yakuzas are at war with each other and darkness has consumed all remnants of honor and humanity. It offers a high-octane action with bold visuals and will show the famous DC heroes and villains from a whole new lens while staying true to its origin.

The voice cast features Koichi Yamadera as Batman,Yuki Kaji as Robin, Kengo Kawanishi as Red Robin, and Daisuke Ono as Nightwing. Other notable voice actors include Akira Ishida as Red Hood, Ayane Sakura as Green Lantern, Akio Otsuka as Aquaman, Nobuyuki Hiyama as The Flash, Romi Park as Wonder Woman, Rie Kugimiya as Harley Quinn, and Wataru Takagi as The Joker. Additionally, Hochu Otsuka has voiced Alfred Pennyworth, Masaki Terasoma voices James Gordon, and Kazuhiro Yamaji voices Ra’s al Ghul.

Batman Ninja Vs.Yakuza League is a collaborative production effort between Warner Bros. Japan and Kamikaze Douga, highlighting Warner Bros. Discovery’s contribution to the anime industry for fans worldwide.

Jumpei Mizusaki and Shinji Takagi has co-directed the anime series, while Kazuki Nakashima has written screenplay. Yugo Kanno composed the score of the series, and Talashi Okazaki has created the character designs.

Batman Ninja Vs Yakuza League was first announced at Anime Expo 2024 in Los Angeles that instantly united its fans.