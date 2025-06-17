Netflix unveils adorable trailer for ‘My Melody & Kuromi’ animated series, premiering this July

My Melody & Kuromi

The infamous Sanrio characters from My Melody & Kuromi are set to hit the screen exclusively on Netflix starting 24 July.

Netflix dropped an official trailer showcasing the two’s journey as they embark on a mission to save their hometown- Mariland. The key art features the original characters from the series, along with the other residents of Mariland.

This stop-motion animation series tells the story of Melody, a straightforward girl, and Kuromi, her feisty rival, who find themselves in the midst of a whimsical event.

This dynamic duo known for their contrasting personalities must join forces to save their homeland from a series of unfortunate events. The series will release twelve episodes of 13 minutes each, showing the adventures of these characters.

The trailer also revealed the official theme song Kawai, produced by Gen Hoshiro. The series is a celebration of My Melody’s 50 years of legacy and Kuromi’s 20-year history, with a blend of nostalgic and new adventures.

Synopsis: My Melody has now opened a new bakery in Mariland and becomes a buzz of the town. People flock into this bakery to get a sample of its savouring deserts. On the other hand, Kuromi’s Japanese sweet shop sees a dry queue. This sparks a competitive spark in Kuromi and she sets on to eclipse the bakery’s success.

My Melody stumbles upon a pink heart in the Mariland forest, triggering a mysterious sequence of events.These events unites the characters like never before. The fate of their homeland is in their hands. Will the two be able to save their friends from this ominous threat?

K-pop group Le Sserafim has announced a special collaboration with Sanrio characters My Melody and Kuromi. The release of the anime show is a collaboration with the group’s ongoing 2025 world tour, ‘Easy crazy hot’. Members Kim Chaewon, Sakura, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha, and Hong Eunchae are set to showcase their fan enthusiasm for the iconic characters.

Kim Chaewon, leader of Le Sserafim and a fan-favourite for her uncanny resemblance to My Melody, said “This song embodies the theme ‘cuteness is strength.We hope to show how Le Sserafim combines charm with strength, turning each member’s individuality into a source of empowerment.” Adding to it, Huh yunjin, who co-wrote the English lyrics with Gen Hoshino, remarks, “I hope everyone will listen to the song and appreciate the lyrics.”

Kazuha, who has been seen wearing My Melody merchandise on social media and has long wished to collaborate with Gen Hoshino, expressed: “I am truly honoured to have the song produced by him.

Further adding to that, Hong Eunchae shares her thoughts on the series: “I was really captivated by the adorable world of Mariland! The characters’ expressions were very rich and entertaining to watch.”

The new adventures of My Melody and Kuromi are set to charm the fans, and give an immersive experience with these timeless characters.

