VAM BBH India wins Bronze Lion for Garnier men facewash campaign
18/06/2025
AnimationXpress Team

Publicis Groupe’s creative Bartle Bogle Hegarty (BBH) India has earned global applause with a Bronze Lion at Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2025 for Garnier L’Oréal’s campaign ‘Bassi vs Garnier Men Facewash’. BBH India bagged the Lion under the category, social and creator Lions – Use of humour.

The advertisement stood out for its originality, and relevance in a fast-evolving digital landscape. The campaign kickstarted as BBH India turned the brand’s biggest sceptic, Anubhav Singh Bassi into a believer. 

Speaking on the milestone win, BBH chief commercial officer Parikshit Bhattaccharya said, “Bassi vs Men’s face wash is a campaign. One that started on social media and ended up on broadcast. With all the attention the work has already garnered for the brand, a Cannes Lions metal is a great cherry on top. We couldn’t be happier for the teams at BBH and Garnier.”

The campaign drove participation and support from over 100 Indian comedians, including Harsh Gujral, and brought a humorous and culturally grounded take on men’s grooming, challenging outdated norms with sharp, everyday relatability. It culminated with Garnier Men’s brand ambassador, John Abraham washing Bassi’s face in an ad film.

The film joked about the freshness and the cooling sensation in the face wash which were a part of Bassi’s standup act and ongoing jokes on face washes. The campaign blended storytelling with a fresh perspective, with wit and agile creative thinking taking centre stage. 

