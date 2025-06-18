Maxon offers limited-time discounts on professional software suite

Developers of professional software solutions for editors, filmmakers, motion designers, visual effects artists and creators of all types, Maxon, announced its annual sale.

The sale went live on 16 June 2025 at 00:00 PDT/ 9:00 CEST / 16:00 JST and will end on 18 June 2025 at 23:59 PDT / 08:59 CEST / 15:59 JST. New subscribers could avail a discount of 40 per-cent on new annual subscriptions to Max One and 30 per-cent discount on new annual subscriptions to individual products.

This three day sale is the ultimate way to grab products, saving up to $ 50,000+ on Maxon’s full professional visual effects, 3D animation, and digital sculpting tools.

It’s a big sale window for the budding artists to get their hands on the industry-grade tools and tap into their creative potential. Users will have to visit the official website of Maxon One or individual product subscription. The discount will be applicable to users upon registering in the website throughout the sale period.

Maxon’s industry-leading toolkit encompasses Cinema 4D for modeling, animation, simulation, and rendering; ZBrush for digital sculpting and painting; the diverse Red Giant lineup of editing, motion design, and filmmaking tools including Universe and Maxon Studio; and Redshift, Maxon’s powerful, GPU-accelerated renderer built for high-end production and lightning-fast performance.

Maxon rolled out user-friendly advanced features in June 2025, across its all tools to make the operational work of all tools much more convenient. The latest update, Cinema 4D 2025.3 introduces powerful new Liquid Simulations, seamlessly integrated into its Unified Simulation system. You can now optimise the pipeline with UDIM Support that lets the artists effectively build and work with meshes where the texturing is optimized by defining multiple UV tiles.

Redshift for Cinema 4D receives editable per-point attributes on hair curves, UDIM texture preview support, and improved viewport material representation while Houdini and Maya versions add significant USD procedural workflow improvements aimed at making life easier for 3D artists. In addition to that, the Redshift 2025.5 enhances the rendering experience with new features like high-density clouds and fog rendered using the standard volume shader, and the new simplified Ambient Occlusion AOV for instant full frame AO setup.

In addition to that, the new create panel in Maxon Studio enables broadcasters and brands to develop their own templates that allow artists to easily create customised motion graphics perfectly aligned with the style guide. These are combined with hundreds of provided templates to provide editors and compositors with a vast creative options powered by Red Giant.

The offer is valid till 18 June 2025 only for the new annual subscribers.This discount is not applicable for renewal subscriptions.