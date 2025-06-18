VAM ACT Fibernet and Amazon Prime to jointly bring Prime Lite benefits to consumers -
Digital Media Latest News

ACT Fibernet and Amazon Prime to jointly bring Prime Lite benefits to consumers

18/06/2025
AnimationXpress Team

India’s prominent wired Internet Service Provider ACT Fibernet has partnered with Amazon Prime to launch new Prime Lite plans, delivering unparalleled value.

These new plans provide customers with seamless, high-speed internet coupled with unlimited access to premium entertainment through Prime Video. With Prime Lite subscriptions, members can enjoy unparalleled entertainment from Prime Video’s extensive library of award-winning and blockbuster Indian and international originals, TV shows, movies, and more, on a single device of their choice, in HD quality. Prime members also enjoy benefits like free unlimited same-day/next-day delivery, special access to everyday Prime offers, exclusive access to shopping events like Prime Day, and early access to Amazon Great Indian Festival.

“At ACT Fibernet, our brand promise is simple — Feel the Advantage. It’s about going beyond the fast internet to deliver real, everyday value to our customers. With the launch of Amazon Prime Lite on our platform, we’re giving our users the best of entertainment, shopping, and convenience — all in one seamless experience. Whether its world class shows, free express deliveries, or early access to deals, this partnership ensures our customers don’t just stay connected, they stay ahead,” said ACT VP and brands, content and partnerships head Naveen Nahar.

“At Prime Video, we remain committed to offering easy and convenient access to our much-loved Originals, movies, series, and more to customers across India,” said Prime Video, India SVOD Business director & head Shilangi Mukherji. “This strategic collaboration with ACT Fibernet not only simplifies access to Prime Video’s extensive content selection but also delivers other shopping & shipping benefits of Prime Lite, like unlimited free same-day/next-day delivery across millions of products, early access to exclusive deals, and much more.”

With these new plans, customers will continue to enjoy Amazon Prime for as long as they stay subscribed to the eligible ACT plan. The new plans are available to all ACT customers- both new and existing who subscribe for six months or longer.

Below is a list of cities and their corresponding starting rates for Prime Lite with ACT Plans:

  • Delhi-Rs 700
  • Jaipur- Rs 699
  • Lucknow- Rs 699
  • Ahmedabad- Rs 699
  • Hyderabad- Rs 798
  • Andhra Pradesh- Rs 778
  • Pune- Rs 998
  • Hosur- Rs 999
