Powerkids Entertainment has collaborated with JioTV and JioTV+ to launch FAST (Free Ad Supported TV) channels in India. This partnership aims to provide Indian kids and teen audiences with a diverse range of content – including animated series and live-action shows.

JioTV is a Live TV streaming platform – owned by Jio Platforms, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries – with 1000+ channels in 15+ languages and 12 genres. JioTV+ on the other hand is the connected device for TV screens that runs on JioFiber and wify, offering the best OTT packages alongside the linear channels.

The Teens FAST channel will offer gripping dramas to exciting reality shows. The Kids FAST Powerkids Kartoon Channel will feature globally popular, handpicked and select content from Powerkids library such as Akira and Mowgli, The Jungle Book, Peter Pan, Robinhood, Lassie, The Psammy Show, Dragonero, Jane and Jerry, along with exclusive original and first run content from Kartoon Studios including Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, Shaq’s Garage, Rainbow Rangers and Roblox Rumble and famous brands such as Angry Birds and Sunny Bunnies comprising educational and entertaining content for children of all ages. In June this year, Genius Brands International had partnered with Powerkids Entertainment to launch co-branded kid’s channel – Powerkids Kartoon Channel!.

Powerkids Entertainment CEO Manoj Mishra, “Our launch on JioTV mobile app and the JioTV+ connected TV platform will unlock new avenues of entertainment, offering viewers a seamless and personalised experience, and showcasing the best of Indian and international content for kids and teens.”

The company believes that this move will create opportunities for local talent, producers and content creators, and the FAST channel will serve as a launchpad for emerging talent and a platform for diverse voices.