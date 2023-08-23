Microsoft made an upgraded proposal to buy Activision Blizzard in order to assuage the fears of Britain’s competition watchdog, the only worldwide regulator still opposing the $69 billion merger, which would be the largest in the gaming industry’s history.

The Competition and Markets Authority initiated a new preliminary investigation of the modified transaction, with a decision due on 18 October.

Microsoft, the creator of Xbox has been on a mission to acquire Call of Duty maker Activision since the deal was announced in January 2022.

The mega-merger has been approved by antitrust authorities in 40 countries, including the European Union.

Microsoft president Brad Smith in a blog post said that the revised contract will see Microsoft sell the cloud streaming rights to French game studio Ubisoft Entertainment for all current and new Activision titles developed over the next 15 years.