Popular snack brand Pringles to be available in Nordcurrent’s ‘Airplane Chefs’ game

Global game developer Nordcurrent, known for hit titles like Cooking Fever, has partnered with the snack brand Pringles for its Airplane Chefs game. This collaboration will allow players to serve the popular chips on their virtual flights in the flight attendant simulator.

In Airplane Chefs, players can step into the shoes of flight attendants, serving passengers, preparing meals and managing in-flight chaos. Nordcurrent announced that while this Pringles integration doesn’t include specific in-game tasks or special rewards, players will spot the chips’ cans in the kitchen shelves and passenger orders. This partnership aims to bring players closer to real-life flight experiences, the developer said.

“This is the first real-life brand integration in Airplane Chefs, and we are thrilled to have Pringles on board,” said Nordcurrent CEO Victoria Trofimova. “We’ve had great success with brand partnerships in Cooking Fever, collaborating with major names like Coca-Cola, FC Barcelona, and TGI Fridays. Pringles is our latest step in offering players an authentic and fun experience, and we’re excited to see how it resonates with our fans.”

Pringles will make their first appearance on Airplane Chefs’ Denver flight, the game’s most popular location. As players serve their virtual passengers, they’ll find themselves grabbing Pringles right from the kitchen shelf to satisfy snack orders. This is a limited-time collaboration lasting six months, but Nordcurrent has promised that there is more in store for the future.

Besides this new collaboration, Airplane Chefs is preparing to launch its 14th location this December. While Nordcurrent remains tight-lipped about the specifics, players can expect the new location to be set in a vibrant city. The game will also introduce several new features, including “autocookers” to streamline the kitchen process and exciting new mini-games to enhance the overall gameplay.