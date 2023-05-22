Long-time collaborators, Sydney-based Pop Family Entertainment, global kids and family entertainment major Toonz Media Group and Irish production studio Telegael have entered into a three-way co-production of the high-end CGI theatrical feature, Arvee Chronicles. The CGI project will be produced utilising Pop Family’s bespoke pipeline Popcorn, which has been developed in partnership with AWS’ cloud-based production platform, Nimble.

Arvee Chronicles will be directed by Australian CGI creator Ian Brown (Fellowship Of The Ring, Moulin Rouge, Alien TV and director of Emmy winning and seven times Emmy nominee Beat Bugs). The feature is set in a future world where AI and humans co-exist and where young Tye Devany and the mighty Arvee form a bond to save their universe.

“Arvee Chronicles is a multi-layered graphic sci-fi adventure that explores a deeply emotional relationship between humans and sentient machines. This is a not-so-incredible space where fiction and real science intersect,” said producer Carmel Travers.

“We are thrilled to continue the group’s long standing relationship with Carmel and Pop Family,” said Toonz Media Group feature film division president Ariel Veneziano. “This highly commercial sci-fi adventure movie will be sure to mesmerise audiences around the world.”

Inspired by the graphic novels of Paul Western-Pittard, the upcoming feature will take advantage of Australia and India’s recently signed co-production treaty and the long-standing treaty between Australia and Ireland.

Arvee Chronicles executive producers are POP Family Entertainment CEO Carmel Travers, Telegael CEO Paul Cummins, Toonz Media Group CEO P.Jayakumar, Gerry Travers, Peter Cambell, Caroline Cambell, Anthony J Lyons and Australia FG Film Productions Australia president Antony I. Ginnane. Travers and Ginnane are producing.