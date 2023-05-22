Fuelling the future of creativity and innovation for the advertising, media and marketing fraternity with its theme “The Future of Creativity is Here,” Goafest 2023 unveiled its stellar speaker line-up and the agenda for the festival. The three-day symposium will see over 60 prestigious global and Indian speakers and performers across 20 power-packed knowledge seminars and 11 interactive masterclasses.

The festival aims to create a platform of valuable insights spanning across creativity, brand building, the future of connected devices and cross-channel measurement, the evolving economy, the future of startups, the effectiveness of campaigns and data-driven marketing.

Leading global advertising personalities like Accenture Song global creative chairperson Nick Law and WARC APAC managing director Ed Pank will address the audiences. Besides this, iconic personalities like Harbhajan Singh, Tabu and Rana Daggubati will inspire delegates with their achievements and stories of strength.

The panels will see participation of leading corporate personalities like Hemant Malik of ITC Foods, Rohit Kapoor of Swiggy, Prabha Narasimhan of Colgate-Palmolive, Chandan Mukherji of Nestle India, Priyanka Gill of Good Glamm Group, Ravi Santanam of HDFC and Vipul Prakash of MakeMyTrip.

Industry stalwarts like Rajan Anandan of Sequoia Capital, Sam Balsara of Madison, Josy Paul of BBDO, Rohit Ohri of FCB, Anusha Shetty of Grey, Dheeraj Sinha of Leo Burnett, Vikram Sakuja of Madison, Subhash Kamath, Anupriya Acharya of Publicis, Tarun Katyal of Coto will be part of various sessions.

Lata Venkatesh of CNBC TV18, T Gangadhar of Quotient, Aditi Mishra of Lodestar UM, Amin Lakhani of Mindshare, Mohit Joshi of Havas Media, Naveen Khemka of Essence Mediacom, Geet Lulla of Comscore, Pankaj Krishna of Chrome DM and Salil Kumar of ITGD will be seen sharing their invaluable insights at Goafest 2023.

The valuable sessions will be moderated by eminent personalities like Rajdeep Sardesai, Rajeev Masand, Manish Batavia and Anuradha SenGupta.

Special sessions curated by the Advertising Standards Council of India on “Creator Calling Creator,” by the IAA on “Voice of Change on Gender Bias” and Ad Asia 2023 Seoul Roadshow by AFAA will further enhance the experience. Advertising Rocks, a unique industry initiative and musical contest, will further add to the width and depth of the festival.

The masterclasses this year will include topics like media planning in a digital India, driving relevant reach through video, communicators as storytellers and many more interesting workshops from AFAA, Flipkart, Vserv and Convosight to name a few.

To amp up the entertainment quotient at Goafest 2023, Indian singer, composer, performer Kanika Kapoor, Indian playback singers Papon, Divya Kumar and Asees Kaur and digital creator and stand-up comic Aiyoo Shraddha will mark their presence. Leading DJ artists Suketu, Savio and DJ AJ will entertain everyone during the after-hours party.