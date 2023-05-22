With the announcement of a compilation film, the popular Bocchi the Rock! anime series will make its way to the big screen in 2024 spring. The makers have revealed a visual along with a trailer.

The anime series debuted on 8 October 2022 and has 12 episodes total. It is an adaptation of Aki Hamaji’s 4-koma manga, which was released by Houbunsha. The narrative centres on the lonesome Hitori Gotoh, an introvert and reclusive individual who develops into a talented guitarist. When she accepts an invitation to play in a band led by the upbeat drummer Nijika Ichiji, her life begins to change.

Bocchi the Rock! is directed by Keiichiro Saito at CloverWorks and assistant-directed by Yusuke Yamamoto. The series ran on Japanese television from October to December 2022 and was available on Crunchyroll.

Crunchyroll describes the series as: Hitori Gotoh, “Bocchi-chan,” is a girl who’s so introverted and shy around people that she’d always start her conversations with “Ah…”

During her middle school years, she started playing the guitar, wanting to join a band because she thought it could be an opportunity for even someone shy like her to also shine. But because she had no friends, she ended up practicing guitar for six hours every day all by herself.

After becoming a skilled guitar player, she uploaded videos of herself playing the guitar to the internet under the name “Guitar Hero” and fantasised about performing at her school’s cultural festival concert. But not only could she not find any bandmates, before she knew it, she was in high school and still wasn’t able to make a single friend!

She was really close to becoming a shut-in, but one day, Nijika Ijichi, the drummer in Kessoku Band, reached out to her. And because of that, her everyday life started to change little by little…