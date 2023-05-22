GKIDS recently announced that it will bring Lonely Castle in the Mirror, to select theatres nationwide for event showings on 21 & 22 June only. From critically acclaimed director Keiichi Hara (Miss Hokusai, Colorful, The Wonderland), the film features animation from the lauded A-1 Pictures and is adapted from the beloved novel of the same name by Mizuki Tsujimura.

Lonely Castle in the Mirror held its international premiere at the Rotterdam International Film Festival – marking the first time a Japanese animated feature was selected for the festival – and additionally had its US premiere at the New York International Children’s Film Festival. It was nominated for the Japan Academy Prize for Animation of the Year, and was a box office hit during its domestic release in Japan in December 2022, grossing over one billion yen (approx. 7.3 million US dollars).

The official synopsis reads: Shy outcast Kokoro has been avoiding school for weeks when she discovers a portal in her bedroom mirror. She reaches through and finds herself transported to an enchanting castle where she is joined by six other students. When a girl in a wolf mask explains that they have been invited to play a game, the teens must work together to uncover the mysterious connection that unites them. However, anyone who breaks the rules will be eaten by a wolf.

This animated feature is a heartfelt drama about the pains of growing up and the unlikely bonds that can bring people together. The Japanese voice cast includes Ami Touma, Takumi Kitamura, Sakura Kiryu, Rihito Itagaki, Naho Yokomizo, Minami Takayama, Yuki Kaji and Mana Ashida.

Hara worked with various past collaborators on the project, including screenwriter Miho Maruo (Miss Hokusai, The Wonderland), composer Harumi Fuuki (Miss Hokusai, The Wonderland), as well as acclaimed artist Ilya Kuvshinov (The Wonderland) for visual concept and castle designs.

GKIDS handles North American distribution for Keiichi Hara’s films, including his previous features Summer Days with Coo (2007) and Miss Hokusai (2015). GKIDS will release Lonely Castle In The Mirror theatrically in both its original Japanese language and an all-new English dubbed version.