The Superheroes of Class F kids will become villains if becoming a superhero is difficult for them.

For those looking for their next superhero story, Manta Comics has an action-packed delight. The Superheroes of Class F is the first superhero series from the webcomics platform. Being an original story, the narrative takes place in an imaginary South Korea, centres on a group of young aspirants to heroes who enrol at the Leaders Academy for the Superhumanly Gifted to learn how to master their abilities. However, those who pass through Class F can end up being more evil than good.

Manta COO and head of content Moonseok Jeong shared his excitement by saying, “As storytellers, who are constantly pushing the limits of what is available for the fans, we are delighted to debut Manta Studio’s first title in a new genre with The Superheroes of Class F. Action fantasy stories have always been a popular genre among content enthusiasts, and we believe with our depth of expertise and experience in story creation, this new addition will bring an unprecedented level of excitement to our readers.”

The Superheroes of Class F is Manta’s latest attempt at creating exclusive content. The Blood Moon, a vampire romance story previously produced by their in-house studio, recounts the illicit relationship between a young human lady and a vampire with a twist that the two are stepmother and stepson.

On May 21, Manta Comics will premiere The Superheroes of Class F.