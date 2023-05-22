The Goafest organising committee announced that India Today Group Aaj Tak and Disney Star have come on board as “co-presenting” sponsors of Goafest 2023, South Asia’s apex industry event that celebrates milestones in the media and advertising industry.

“It is our pleasure to welcome Disney Star and India Today Group Aaj Tak as the co-presenting sponsors for Goafest 2023,” said Goafest 2023 organising committee chairman Jaideep Gandhi. “We are delighted to see how Goafest has strived to create a platform of unique opportunities for brands to align themselves with the media and advertising fraternity. We welcome all our sponsors on board and hope these partnerships inspire creativity, drive innovation and elevate the industry as a whole.”

“Goafest presents an opportunity for us to deepen our engagement with the industry,” said India Today Group, group CEO Dinesh Bhatia. “As South Asia’s largest festival for the creative sector, the undeniable growth and significance of this event inspires us. As partners, we eagerly await to welcome our industry once again as we celebrate the boundless potential of media and creativity in shaping the future.”

“Disney Star has always stood for inspiring a billion imaginations. And Goafest celebrates creativity bringing together India’s finest creative minds. We are delighted to partner with them and stage this inspiring festival of creativity,” said Disney Star Network brand & creative communications head Minakshi Achan.

“We are delighted to welcome India Today Group Aaj Tak and Disney Star, as our co-presenting sponsors to Goafest this year,” said GroupM South Asia CEO and Advertising Agencies Association of India president Prasanth Kumar. “Over the years, Goafest has become synonymous with creativity, innovation, and excellence, making it the perfect destination for brands to associate with and showcase their offerings. We look forward to successful partnerships with all our sponsors as we work towards creating an unforgettable experience for everyone present.”

The definitive annual festival for the advertising, marketing, and media industry which attracts over 2000 industry professionals. Co-hosted by The Advertising Agencies Association of India and The Advertising Club, Goafest 2023 is scheduled to take place from 24 to 26 May 2023 at the Grand Hyatt, Bambolim, Goa.