Pokémon Go World Champion Ved “Beelzeboy” Bamb joins S8UL

S8UL has added the Pokémon Go World Champion Ved “Beelzeboy” Bamb to its roster.

Hailing from Nagpur, Bamb began playing Pokemon Go and steadily rose through the competitive circuit with consistent performances across regional and international tournaments.

In August 2025 he clinched the Pokémon Go World Championship, defeating Spain’s Leo “P4T0M4N” Marín in a grand final at Anaheim, California. With the victory, he became India’s first world champion in the realm of esports.

Bamb stated, “Winning the Pokémon Go World Championship was a dream come true and a proud moment to represent India on the global stage. Joining S8UL marks an exciting new chapter.”

S8UL and 8Bit Creatives co-founder Animesh Agarwal said, “Pokémon has been the starting point for many of us in competitive gaming. With his joining the S8UL family after victory, we reaffirm our commitment to the Pokémon esports ecosystem and look forward to taking Indian talent to the global stage.”

Apart from esports, Bamb is a software developer by profession, balancing his career in technology with passion for competitive gaming, a journey that highlights the growing diversity of paths within the esports ecosystem.