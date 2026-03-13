Cricketers and film stars join Konami’s ‘eFootball’ campaign

Konami Digital Entertainment, B.V. has launched an eFootball campaign in India, featuring cricketers Rinku Singh and Varun Chakravarthy, Malayalam film stars Naslen Gafoor and Chandu Salim Kumar alongside football icons like Sahal Abdul Samad and Shubhasish Bose in its social media content.
As part of the campaign, eFootball fans from India and around the world will be able to avail a special Lionel Messi card from 12 March to 2 April. Additionally, the campaign includes in‑game challenges granting rewards to players. The events are live across India on mobile, console and PC.
With focus on the Indian states of Kerala and West Bengal, the campaign has partnered with fan communities, lifestyle creators and competitive eFootball influencers like Mohammad Rizwan, RJ Praveen, Black Mamba Gaming, Mallu PES Master, LiarsFC, and Manjappada.