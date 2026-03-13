Asus ROG launches Super Fan India campaign

Asus Republic of Gamers (ROG) has announced ROG Super Fan India, a nationwide campaign designed to highlight the experiences and contributions of gaming enthusiasts across the country.

The initiative invites gamers across India to share their experiences with ROG. Selected participants will have the opportunity to travel to Taiwan to attend the 20th anniversary event at the ROG headquarters, where the brand was established.

Through this campaign, participants can submit content that reflects their gaming journey, achievements, and experiences with ROG. The campaign will run from 12 to 31 March 2026, with winners announced at an event following the evaluation process.

Asus India consumer and gaming PC system business group vice president Arnold Su said, “For the past 20 years, ROG has been driven by the passion of gamers and creators who continue to inspire us to innovate. As we celebrate this milestone, the launch of ROG Super Fan India is our way of celebrating the community that has supported us through this journey. We are excited to discover the incredible stories, creativity, and dedication of gamers across the country, and to bring the most passionate fans closer to the global ROG community.”

The campaign invites participants to share their gaming journeys and achievements through formats such as reels, gaming résumés, highlight videos, or storytelling content. Entries may include gameplay milestones, ranks attained, gaming strengths, and personal achievements that demonstrate their involvement with gaming and ROG.

Participants may strengthen their entries by adding elements such as storytelling, gameplay highlights, audio commentary, or links to their gaming channels on platforms including YouTube or Twitch. Submissions may also include recommendations or endorsements from fellow gamers and creators, providing community validation and supporting the shortlisting process.

A panel comprising ROG brand ambassadors and representatives from the gaming community will evaluate the shortlisted entries. Finalists will then take part in an offline judging round, where their engagement, creativity, and personal gaming stories will be assessed.

Rewards for the winners:

The campaign will select two ROG Super Fans from India, who will receive:

An all-expenses-paid trip to the ROG Headquarters in Taiwan (including flight and accommodation)

Official ROG Super Fan Certification

Additionally, three finalists will receive:

ROG gaming headphones

Participation certificates

How to participate in ROG Super Fan India