Nodwin Gaming appoints Sonal Varma as global director of live events

Sonal Varma

Indian gaming and esports company Nodwin Gaming has appointed Sonal Varma as global director – live events. Varma steps into the role at a time when Nodwin is expanding its presence across emerging gaming markets worldwide.

Nodwin’s global events’ IPs include DreamHack India, NH7 Weekender, Comic Con India, Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGMS), as well as esports and gaming festivals across Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Varma will lead the strategy, design, and execution of new initiatives across the organisation’s live events.

She brings with her more than 15 years of experience shaping fan-first events, and she led community cultural platforms. During her tenure at Comic Con India, where she most recently served as vice president, she led growth, drove multi-city expansion, brand alliances, and collaborations with global studios and consumer brands.

Nodwin gaming co-founder and managing director Akshat Rathee said, “Sonal brings deep expertise in building live experiences that connect gaming and pop culture communities. Her experience will play a key role in creating authentic and engaging experiences for audiences across markets.”

Varma said, “Joining Nodwin gaming at this exciting time is a great opportunity as the company continues to explore new audiences, markets, and formats. Looking forward to work with the teams to create live experiences that celebrate gaming culture and stay connected to the communities that power it.”

With her joining the leadership team, Nodwin aims to grow its flagship properties and introduce new formats that celebrate the intersection of gaming, esports, entertainment, and fandom across international markets