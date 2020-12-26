‘Pokemon Go’ to host a series of events including Unova celebration in January 2021

2021 is just around the corner, and Pokemon Go developer Niantic has now detailed the game’s first Community Day of the new year and the events ahead. The event will take place on 16 January, and the featured monster this time around will be the Fighting-type Pokemon Machop. Before that the Unova event kicks off in the Pokemon Go app on Tuesday, 5 January 2021, and runs until Sunday, 10 January 2021 and the highlight of the event is to catch a Shiny Snivy, and complete any challenges the game brings your way.

2021 will see Pokemon franchise celebrate its 25th anniversary with some extra-special events including a Pokemon Go Tour celebration of the region that started it all, Gen 1’s Kanto, in February.

In the build-up to the 25th-anniversary event, Niantic has announced that there will be a weekly celebration of other regions in the game to increase anticipation and give fans more content to enjoy.

First up is Unova, which made its debut in 2010’s Pokemon Black & White on the Nintendo DS.

The January Community Event is all about Machop. It’s not the rarest Pokemon, and it was already available in a shiny form.

However, it’s still a popular choice among trainers. Plus, the event has some cool features to look forward to. Here’s a list of them all.