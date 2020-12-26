Director, storyboard artist, writer and animator, Tuck Tucker dies at 59

Veteran animator, writer, storyboard artist, director and songwriter Tuck Tucker has passed away on 22 December at the age of 59.

Tucker’s career spanned across three decades starting with Filmation’s Pinocchio and the Emperor of the Night in 1987. He was a writer, storyboard director, and supervising storyboard director on SpongeBob Squarepants. As a character layout artist, Tucker’s credits include episodes of The Simpsons (1990-1993) and Rugrats (1991). He also worked on The Ren and Stimpy Show (layout artist, 1992-1993), Aaahh!!! Real Monsters (storyboard artist, 1994-1995), and Hey Arnold! (1996-2004).

“We know he was loved by all of those whom he met,” the Tucker family wrote when announcing Tucker’s death on Facebook.

Animator and Hey Arnold! creator Craig Bartlett paid tribute to Tucker on Instagram. “A great friend, a master draftsman, a tireless practical joker, a brilliant storyteller, the first one I reached out to when I began Hey Arnold! because he was the best board guy I had ever met. I’ll always remember him at his drawing board, arms blackened to the elbows with graphite, eraser shavings everywhere, bringing my characters to life. A killer work ethic, passionately into it,” Bartlett wrote. “I’m so lucky I got to work with him for so many years. He gave and gave. I miss him already, my heart is broken. Rest in power, Tuck Tucker.”

Former SpongeBob storyboard artist Nick Lauer paid tribute to the late animator on Twitter: “Last night I found out my mentor from college, Tuck Tucker, passed away. He was a wonderful man with a great sense of humor. I learned so much from him. You might know him from Spongebob and Hey Arnold (he was a big reason why Helga turned out to be such a great character). I would not be where I am today without his guidance. I can’t get over the fact that I won’t be able to chat on the phone with him again. Don’t forget to tell the important people in your life how much they mean to you. One day it may be too late. Thanks for everything, Tuck.”

Tucker went by several alias, including Bily Tucker, Bill Tucker, William Tucker, Billy Bob Tucker and William ‘Tuck’ Tucker.