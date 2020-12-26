‘CODM’ India Challenge finalists announced

NODWIN Gaming’s Call of Duty Mobile tournament, the Call of Duty Mobile India Challenge 2020’s qualifiers have concluded and the finalists will compete for the Rs 6.5 Lacs prize pool on 28 December. The grand finals will go live on Airtel Xstream and NODWIN Gaming’s YouTube and Facebook handles.

After successfully concluding the cups for 5v5 and Battle Royale modes, the finalists will be competing for one last time to earn the title of Call of Duty Mobile India Challenge champions.

20 teams made it to the Grand Finals out of more than 2600 registered teams for the tournament.

5v5 Finalists

Team Mayhem

Reckoning Esports

Force One

GodLike

Battle Royale Finalists

Force One HEROES OFFICIAL ENIGMA GAMING Vendetta Esports Team iNSANE eSports Resistance Esports Complexity Gaming Resilience Esports BLIND eSports InterVague Unity Gaming Elite Warriors CaSxTreme 4Entx1 Team Revolution iNCARNATIONS

“The CODM India Challenge has been a great journey so far. The tournament’s reception was overwhelming from day one. Got to see some great matches across 5v5 and battle royale modes by some of the best teams like GodLike, Reckoning Esports and Force One. Kudos to the storytellers, Majorbeast and Khenjx along with superjonny, Ocean and Fyxs for bringing the story to the people. NODWIN Gaming is elated as we enter the grand finale. All the best to the finalists! Also, stay tuned for 2021, we will return with extensive plans for the community as we plan to keep mobile esports as a top priority in the coming year”, said NODWIN Gaming MD and co-founder Akshat Rathee.

The winner of both the modes will take home prize money of Rs 1.25 Lacs each. The best performers of the tournament will also stand a chance to rank up on the national leaderboard of Airtel India Esports Tour.

The CODM grand finale is scheduled for 28 December.