The award-winning series, ‘Shelldon’, makes its way on Netflix

Dr Jwanwat Ahriyavraromp with characters from ‘Shelldon’

12 years after the original release in 2008, Shelldon is returning to screens on 27 December 2020. This year, T&B Media Global and its affiliated company Shellhut Entertainment are celebrating the 12th anniversary of the animated TV series by partnering with Netflix to welcome Shelldon and his friends to the platform.

Created by Shellhut Entertainment, Shelldon will be available for streaming on Netflix in ASEAN region. T&B Media Global and Shellhut Entertainment CEO and founder Dr Jwanwat Ahriyavraromp reveals, “Shelldon is one of my proudest projects to date because it was a dream come true for me. Shelldon was a big part of a lot of Thais growing up. 12 years ago, Shelldon was a beacon of diversity, friendship and camaraderie amongst all Thais everywhere. We were telling stories for the children back then, and now

we are delighted that these timeless stories are back for the new generation.

In addition, it formed the foundation for T&B as we embarked on being a full-scale entertainment business. We aim to produce and manage content as well as innovations that will open new doors for young talents to become part of the drive in the Thai entertainment industry. They will represent Thailand and be able to export Thainess to the globe. Now we are currently developing many more animated productions which will be ready soon.”



A feat that echoes victory for all Thais, Shelldon was the first Thai animated TV series to be aired in more than 180 countries around the world and translated to over 35 languages. Apart from being crowned the first-ever animation in the world to have a sea snail as a protagonist and the first Thai animation to go global, the series also won multiple awards such as Excellent Children’s Television Program Award from the 26th TV Golden Awards in 2009, environmental awards, and was showcased in Thailand International Creative Economy Forum 2010, IP Champion 2011, TV Golden Awards 2012, IP Innovator & Creator Award 2014 to name a few.



Shelldon is the adventures of three best friends from Shell Land, a friendly suburban town situated in the shallow waters off the Andaman Islands. Led by Shelldon, the Stellaria Solaris, Herman and Connie, the humanlike characters portray their own society, culture and lifestyle while discussing sports, music, friendship and lessons about preserving life underwater.

Shelldon and his friends will be available for streaming on Netflix in ASEAN countries including Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Brunei, Cambodia, Lao People’s Democratic Republic, East Timor, Vietnam, Philippines, Myanmar and Indonesia.