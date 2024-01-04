Baby Shark-fame The Pinkfong Company announced that Bebefinn Playtime, the first spinoff from the company’s Bebefinn, has debuted at number one on Netflix’s “Today’s Top 10 Kids TV Shows” in eight countries. The countries include Australia, Canada, Ireland, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

This marks the second time for Bebefinn topping the “Today’s Top 10 Kids TV Shows” on Netflix. The original series of Bebefinn debuted on Netflix in December 2022. The show quickly grew its presence on the platform, becoming the number one at Today’s Top 10 Kids in the US in October 2023.

Following the success of the original series, Bebefinn Playtime also climbed into Netflix’s “Top 10 Kids TV Shows” in 11 countries, according to FlixPatrol.

While the original Bebefinn series centres on Finn, the youngest of the three siblings, Bebefinn Playtime follows firstborn Bora and second child Brody as they play and learn through fun games, interactive activities, and captivating songs. Through the lens of baby Finn’s two older siblings, fans can enjoy new stories and adventures of the Bebefinn family while learning something new.

Bebefinn is the 3D animated sing-along series about the daily lives of a tight-knit family of three siblings and their parents. Since its launch in April 2022, Bebefinn has captured the hearts of millions of young viewers around the world through joyful songs and relatable stories. By achieving YouTube’s Diamond Creator Award within 14 months, Bebefinn became the company’s fastest property to reach 10 million subscribers on YouTube. As of December 2023, Bebefinn has amassed over 24 million subscribers on YouTube, cementing itself as one of the most beloved properties, followed by Pinkfong and Baby Shark.

In addition to its spin-off series, Bebefinn has expanded its universe with a global licensing program, interactive live shows, and merchandise. Bebefinn is currently available worldwide through TV, OTT, AVOD and more.