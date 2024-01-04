In a recent blog post, George R.R. Martin revealed that he has planned to shift his planned series about the legendary voyages of the Sea Snake, Nine Voyages, from live-action to animation format. The series is a spin-off of Game of Thrones.

As per his post, Martin and HBO had planned four animated projects based on A Song Of Ice & Fire. However, two of the original projects were subsequently “shelved.”

“Work on the other two animated projects continues apace, however…and meanwhile, we have moved Nine Voyages, our series about the legendary voyages of the Sea Snake, over from live-action to animation. A move I support fully,” Martin wrote in his post. “Budgetary constraints would likely have made a live-action version prohibitively expensive, what with half the show taking place at sea, and the necessity of creating a different port every week, from Driftmark to Lys to the Basilisk Isles to Volantis to Qarth to… well, on and on and on. There’s a whole world out there. And we have a lot better chance of showing it all with animation. So we now have three animated projects underway.”

He also appreciated the animated series Blue Eye Samurai, its art, characters, and story. Martin loved the show Blue Eye Samurai so much that he binged all the episodes in three nights and is eagerly waiting for the second season.

He further adds that if his projects make it to air, he aspires to make something “as good as gorgeous and gripping as Blue Eye Samurai.”