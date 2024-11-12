‘Pinkfong Little Dino School’ ranks number one on Netflix’s Top 10 Kids TV Shows

The Pinkfong Company announced that its newest series about the daily adventures of little dinosaurs, Pinkfong Little Dino School, has debuted at number one in Netflix’s Top 10 Kids TV Shows in nine markets, including the United States, United Kingdom, Australia and Singapore. Released on Netflix on 3 November, the show has also secured a position in the Top 10 Kids TV Shows rankings across 12 different countries and territories, according to FlixPatrol data.

In addition, Pinkfong & Hogi Mini Movie: The Tricky Three Cars, the spin-off of Pinkfong Wonderstar broke into Netflix’s Top 10 Kids TV Shows in 10 countries and territories. The 40-minute special starring Hogi debuted at number one in South Korea and secured strong positions in Singapore (second), the United Kingdom and Ireland (fourth), and the United States (fifth).

“We are thrilled to bring our beloved dinosaur friends to life in 3D animation with Pinkfong Little Dino School,” said The Pinkfong Company chief business officer Gemma Joo. “Through the daily adventures of Rex and Rex’s friends at Dino School, we aim to provide children with an engaging, musical approach to learning new things while fostering their natural curiosity about dinosaurs. We remain committed to creating fun and educational content and entertainment experiences that enrich children’s lives.”

Both shows are available on Netflix in English and Korean, and join the company’s existing lineup of beloved content, including Pinkfong And Baby Shark’s Space Adventure and Bebefinn. Previously, Pinkfong And Baby Shark’s Space Adventure reached Netflix’s Top 10 Movies in 18 countries and territories worldwide, while Bebefinn reached number one in Netflix’s Top 10 Kids TV Shows in 11 markets and made the same chart in 25 countries and territories.

Pinkfong Little Dino School is a new 3D animated series that brings Pinkfong’s beloved 2D animated dinosaur characters and songs to life through engaging, dialog-driven storytelling. The series centers on Rex, a lovable young Tyrannosaurus, and Rex’s friends as they embark on daily adventures of learning and play at Dino School, accompanied by catchy children’s songs.

Following its debut in 2024 on its dedicated YouTube channel, the show has achieved significant success across digital platforms, accumulating 160 million lifetime views and attracting 380,000 subscribers. This builds on Pinkfong’s impressive history of dinosaur-themed animated content, which have garnered over 1.1 billion lifetime views across Pinkfong’s YouTube channels.