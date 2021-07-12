Pink Parrot scores big with ‘Trash’

Montreal/Madrid-based international sales and distribution company, Pink Parrot Media (PPM), has secured several new theatrical sales for the multi-award-winning 3D animated feature, Trash. The 88-minute beautifully animated, eco-conscious, film heads to the UK, CIS & Baltics, Taiwan and Spain. PPM has signed agreements with Signature for the UK, Top Film for CIS and Baltics, Muse for Taiwan and Paycom for Spain.

“We are thrilled to have reached agreements with these partners, and are very eager to share this film, what we call our ‘ecological fable’, with these new audiences and reach as many kids worldwide with this animated feature” said Pink Parrot Media VP and head of international sales Tania Pinto Da Cunha. “This is a fun and entertaining, family-friendly film with a valuable and very timely story for all to enjoy.”

The movie focuses on the importance of recycling and giving a second life to litter in a meaningful way. In a world where trash comes to life by night, the feature film follows the adventures of a bunch of waste in a quest to pursue a mythical recycling bin. Released in Italy by renowned distributor Notorious, Trash is directed by Luca Della Grotta and Francesco Dafano.

Trash Poster

The film continues to be highly recognized throughout the industry, earning a gamut of awards including: the audience award – Festival del Cinema Italiano di Madrid (2020), the Giffoni feature film Experience (2021) and more recently garnered the Silver Remi Award at the World Fest-Houston International Film Festival 2021. Trash will participate in the International Competition of Feature Films in the Children’s Category at 61th Zlin Film Festival – International Film Festival for Children and Youth. The movie was part of the Finalist for Youth Section during the BANFF Rockie Awards 2021 and is part of the Official Selection at Locarno Film Festival in the Kids Screening section.

Screened at the Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF Animation 2020), the movie’s participations include the Festival del Cinema di Roma 2020: Alice nella citta (Opening event); Cinekid – Out of Competition (2020); Silk Road International Film Festival (Xi ’An 2020: Focus on Italy), Cartoon On The Bay (2020) Capri Film Festival in Hollywood (2020) and the JEF Festival – European Youth Festival (2021).

The PPM sales team is currently presenting new art for their feature film Butterfly Tale, which is currently in production. They return to Cannes with additional titles in their portfolio including the new 2D TV series Joy Eternal (13 x 11) and the prequel CGI series Butterfly Academy (52 x 11) which has been selected by Cartoon Forum 2021.