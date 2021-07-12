Videogyan partners with Vlogbox to distribute animation content through CTV

Videogyan, a kid’s animation studio with over 20 million subscribers on YouTube, has announced its cooperation with VlogBox in an effort to expand their reach across new audiences and distribute their content through multiple CTV platforms.

Connected TV is commonly considered as the successor of regular TV, showing exponential growth annually. There are over 70 million active over-the-top (OTT) video consumption users in the US alone. Along with universal internet-based platforms like YouTube, CTV services a large portion of the younger, tech-savvy audience. Roku is one of the largest and most secure CTV platforms, which makes it an ideal option for CTV beginners.

For the initial phase of the partnership, VlogBox developed Videogyan Kids channel on the Roku, Android TV, and Amazon Fire TV streaming platforms. This cooperation will also include stand-alone app development for Apple TV in the near future.

VlogBox will additionally handle maintenance, set up, and support for all upcoming applications. The studio’s shows are in popular demand among younger viewers, with over 10 million subscribers on YouTube and entering new CTV markets will enhance their presence in the digital space.

Videogyan CEO Vishal TM said, “Our characters and shows are well-known among little ones globally, and collaborating with VlogBox to launch CTV apps will only help us grow beyond the current demographics. Content consumption is gradually increasing onto multiple CTV platforms, meaning that our presence there substantially increases our reach. Family entertainment mostly happens in living rooms on Smart TVs, so this engagement is extremely important for us. We are looking forward to a fruitful and successful association.”

Vlogbox CEO Nick Platonenko added, “We’re happy to team up with Videogyan to reinforce their commitment to reaching new viewer audiences and content platforms. On our part, we are ready to enable the Videogyan team with VlogBox’s technology and CTV/OTT marketing expertise to effectively achieve their goals. Both parties expect fruitful results from this cooperation.”

Vlogbox is a global video content distribution and monetization company aimed at delivering precisely targeted video ads to OTT/CTV audiences and bringing high monetization yields to content creators.