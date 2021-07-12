Sola Media and Riki Group come together as distribution partners for ‘Finnick’

Sola Media has taken sales rights to Riki Group’s animated feature Finnick, which will be introduced to buyers at the upcoming Marche Du Film.

Sola Media is bringing some of the most beloved children and family films to a global marketplace, and specializing in high-quality animated features for the big screen. They are handling the rights for UK & Ireland, Australia & New Zealand, Germany and Italy, Poland and former Yugoslavia, Benelux, Scandinavia, and South Africa.

“We immediately fell in love with Finnick when we saw the first teaser. It is beautifully animated and brings across a lot of humour which is especially needed right now. The creative idea to have an invisible Finn in your house is compelling and sparks the audience’s imagination. Who wouldn’t love to have a helpful Finn around?” said Sola Media MD Solveig Langeland.

The CGI-animated comedy follows the adventures of 13-year-old Christine who befriends a Finn in unlikely circumstances. A Finn is a furry invisible being, secretly taking care of making a house a home to the inhabitants. But one young member of the species called Finnick has grown tired of slobbish humans: He started playing pranks on the tenants of his house in order to get rid of them. When a new family moves in and Finnick meets Christine, his tricks are suddenly useless and everything changes. Soon after, inexplicable events begin to happen in the city and the odd couple has to team up to solve the mystery of the events.

Finnick is the Riki Group Studio’s first original full-length project. Their previous projects Kikoriki and The Fixies were based on a popular TV series. For their current project, Riki Group is also considering creating a franchise and developing the story of Finnick and his friends into a TV series.

Riki Group and Sola Media will be presenting a new trailer at the upcoming market in Cannes. The feature is set to premiere in early 2022.