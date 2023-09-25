American consumer good company The Procter & Gamble Company (P&G) has inked a deal with animation studio Animaccord to pick up the Masha and the Bear brand for Pampers Night product. This follows shortly after the retailer brand Shein inked a deal with the animation studio for the rights to develop a new apparel and accessories collection with the series.

The new licensed Pampers Night with the show’s cartoon characters will be launched and available on shelves in December 2023 and distributed across the MENA region in countries such as: Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia.

The launch of the branded Pampers Night with Masha and the Bear will be accompanied by a complex promotional campaign arranged by both Animaccord and P&G. Recently,