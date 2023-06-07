Animaccord, the international animation studio and licensing company behind the popular children’s series Masha and the Bear, is launching its spin-off show, Masha and the Bear Shorties, on children’s free TV channel Tiny Pop.

The new Shorties show will make its UK linear premiere on Tiny Pop on Saturday, 10 June 2023 and will be available to watch on-demand on the POP Player. The series follows Masha and her forest pals on short but sweet adventures which cover stories about education, entertainment, friendship, and take place in fun, new locations such as a toy store, a restaurant, an airport and a museum.

Each of the 26 episodes in the series has a running time of two minutes and 50 seconds and is produced in 3D animation. The show will air every weekday at 8.30 am and 4.30 pm, and on weekends at 1 pm and 8 pm.

Animated series Masha and the Bear has garnered immense popularity. Very recently, global online retailer brand Shein inked a deal with Animaccord for the rights to develop a new apparel and accessories collection with the series.

The licensed clothing line will include items such as tops and bottoms, sweatshirts, jumpsuits,

knitwear, outwear, dresses as well as phone cases, socks, shoulder bags, keychains and sticky

notes. Shein will distribute the collection to Australia and New Zealand with the expected launch in the market by October 2023.