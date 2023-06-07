Diablo IV, the highly anticipated new installment of the iconic Diablo series, is now live. Already, it is Blizzard Entertainment’s fastest-selling game of all time, with the company’s highest pre-launch unit sales ever on both console and PC.

In the four days since early access started on 1 June, Diablo IV has been played for 93 million hours, or over 10,000 years, the equivalent playing 24 hours a day since the beginning of human civilisation. The new installment features cross-platform play and cross-progression on Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, plus up to four player co-op, including two player couch co-op on consoles.

Diablo general manager Rod Fergusson said, “This is a moment years in the making for the Diablo IV team. We’re extremely proud to offer players the richest story ever told in a Diablo game. Players have a range of choices, including personal character customisation, equipping personalised skills for battling horrific demons, or collecting Legendary loot to support your playstyle while discovering new ones. Since the game was first announced in 2019, the support from millions of players around the world drove us toward this release of our dark vision of Sanctuary. Hail Lilith, Blessed Mother.”

Blizzard Entertainment president Mike Ybarra said, “Our vision at Blizzard is to create legendary experiences for all to share, and Diablo IV is an incredible realisation of that vision. With highly customisable gameplay, gripping storytelling, and plenty of options around how to engage with the world, this masterfully crafted expression of the Diablo universe is an outstanding example of what our talented development teams are capable of. Whether you’re a veteran of the series or diving into Sanctuary for the first time, we welcome players to the global launch of Diablo IV.”

Set 50 years after the events of Diablo III: Reaper of Souls, Diablo IV opens with the summoning of Lilith, the Daughter of Hatred, back to the mortal realm of Sanctuary. The lands have become infested with horrific creatures, and only the bravest of souls will be able to stand against the threat of chaos. Players can customise their gameplay experience in directions that appeal to them, experimenting with skill trees to showcase complimenting spells and abilities as they fight to return Sanctuary to its citizens.

The new installment heralds an expansive overworld, which players can explore as their choice of five classes – the shapeshifting Druids, agile Rogues, elemental Sorcerer, brutal Barbarians, and ritualistic Necromancers. There is no golden path; players choose how they want to progress, whether it be pursuing Lilith with laser-focus or exploring the dark corners of each region, while building their skills. The land of Sanctuary is diverse with different biomes and demonic beasts, and players will test their mettle across five regions in over 120 dungeons and dozens of side-quests, all while confronting World Bosses and exorcising plagued Strongholds in a shared and cooperative open world.

But it doesn’t end there. After completing the main storyline, players can explore robust end-game activities to further their adventures and grow even more formidable in power. From the gruelling and regularly occurring Helltide, to demonically challenging Nightmare Dungeons, there’s plenty of ways for players to utilise an updated Paragon Board system and continue customising their adventures. Also featured is the Whispers of the Dead, which grant Legendary rewards for selected world bounties, and the Fields of Hatred, which offer designated grounds for battling other players and building PvP renown. Plus, players can remain embroiled in the happenings of Sanctuary with the regular release of seasons and expansions, providing new gameplay features, questlines, characters, challenges, and Legendary loot.

Digital Purchase Editions and Bonuses

Diablo IV is available for digital purchase as a Standard edition ($69.99), Deluxe edition ($89.99), and Ultimate edition ($99.99). Each digital edition includes one or more items to enlist against the Hellspawn that plague Sanctuary:

Standard Edition: Includes the Inarius Wings and Inarius Murloc Pet in Diablo III, the Amalgam of Rage Mount in World of Warcraft, and the Umber Winged Darkness Cosmetics Set in Diablo Immortal.

Deluxe Edition: Includes everything in the Standard edition, plus a Premium Seasonal Battle Pass Unlock for Season 1 in Diablo IV, the Hellborn Carapace Mount Armor in Diablo IV, and the Temptation Mount in Diablo IV.

Ultimate Edition: Includes everything in the Deluxe edition, plus an Accelerated Seasonal Battle Pass Unlock for Season 1 in Diablo IV (a Premium Seasonal Battle Pass Unlock plus 20 Tier Skips and a cosmetic), and the Wings of the Creator Emote in Diablo IV.

The devout can also purchase the Diablo IV Limited Edition Collector’s Box ($96.66), which includes a double-sided electric Candle of Creation, a cloth map of Sanctuary, an Occult Mousepad, a pin of the Horadrim, two matted fine art prints (18.54” x 10.79”), and a Diablo IV Collector’s Edition Art book. Available for purchase from the Blizzard Gear Store, and via select retailers in Australia and New Zealand.