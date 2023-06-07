Spielworks, a blockchain startup specialising in gaming and decentralised finance (DeFi) solutions, integrates its Dungeon Master game with Polygon, the leading Ethereum layer-2 scaling platform, to enable NFT staking.

Through the integration, Dungeon Master users can stake Polygon NFTs from three leading NFT platforms through Spielworks’s Wombat wallet. These include collections from the Blockchain Cuties and Planet IX Web3 games, and NeftyBlocks, a major NFT marketplace on the Wax network whose generative avatar NFTs have a Polygon bridge.

As Web3 gaming continues its growth, it offers intriguing new monetisation mechanisms to the crypto landscape, providing gamers with the ability to win real-world value through NFTs acquired during gameplay. These new mechanisms grant users unique rewards and ownership rights, which fuel the industry’s rising popularity. Among these monetisation mechanisms is NFT staking, which provides gamers with the opportunity to earn rewards and other valuable incentives.

Starting on 8 June, Wombat users will be able to stake NFTs from three major Polygon-based platforms through the Wombat Wallet. Additionally, Spielworks’s own NFTs will also be available for staking, enabling users to earn rewards, which include NFT packs, reward points, and more.

The Polygon platforms partnering with Spielworks include:

Blockchain Cuties : An NFT collectible game running across five blockchain networks, offering vast possibilities to explore, trade, and create.

: An NFT collectible game running across five blockchain networks, offering vast possibilities to explore, trade, and create. Planet IX : An NFT-based GameFi-strategy platform developed by Nibiru Software that includes a sci-fi game, metaverse, and a large marketplace.

An NFT-based GameFi-strategy platform developed by Nibiru Software that includes a sci-fi game, metaverse, and a large marketplace. NeftyBlocks: One of the largest NFT marketplaces providing premium tools to create, drop, and gamify NFTs.

Spielworks has built one of the fastest-growing blockchain gaming ecosystems in the market, boasting more than three million sign-ups and 65 thousand daily users. The ecosystem incorporates its multi-chain non-custodial Wombat Wallet, crypto rewards platform Womplay featuring 40 AA and AAA supported titles, and Top 20 NFT staking game Wombat Dungeon Master, counting more than 1.5 million staked NFTs to date.

Spielworks CEO and co-founder Adrian Krion said, “Integrating Polygon NFTs into the Wombat ecosystem is a huge milestone that will enhance our community’s experience. NFT staking is becoming an increasingly sought-after feature within the Web3 gaming space because it provides a new and innovative way for gamers to leverage their assets to earn additional rewards. As a layer-2 blockchain assisting Ethereum’s scalability, Polygon plays a massively important role in the Web3 gaming ecosystem, and these integration partnerships add even more value to the network.”