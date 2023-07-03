The original Japanese voice actors from the One Piece anime will be reprising their roles in the One Piece live action series, available on Netflix globally on 31 August 2023.

Fans at Anime Expo 2023 in Los Angeles were the first to watch a video of Mayumi Tanaka, the original anime voice of Monkey D. Luffy, welcoming Iñaki Godoy to the Straw Hats with a symbolic gifting of Luffy’s iconic straw hat. The full cast of Japanese original voice actors will be joining Mayumi Tanaka to bring the Japanese-language version of the live-action anime to life – with Kazuya Nakai as Roronoa Zoro, Akemi Okamura as Nami, Kappei Yamaguchi as Usopp, and Hiroaki Hirata as Sanji.

“I’ve been voicing Luffy for more than 23 years now, and I think everyone has a little bit of Luffy in their heart. Iñaki, who performs Luffy in this live-action series, is so fun and joyful that he really makes a perfect Luffy! I’m very happy to be able to voice Luffy in this adaptation as well,” shared Mayumi Tanaka. “One Piece is a story whose words and images can resonate with you in different ways depending on your situation or perspective at any given moment, allowing for new discoveries all the time. And of course, nothing would bring me greater joy than if people who’ve never experienced One Piece can become part of the family beginning with this show.”

Japanese voice actors cast list:

Character Names – Japanese Voice Actor

Monkey D. Luffy – Mayumi Tanaka

Roronoa Zoro – Kazuya Nakai

Nami – Akemi Okamura

Usopp – Kappei Yamaguchi

Sanji – Hiroaki Hirata

The official synopsis reads: Based on the global phenomenon by Eiichiro Oda, One Piece is a legendary high-seas adventure unlike any other. Monkey D. Luffy is a young adventurer who has longed for a life of freedom since he can remember. Luffy sets off from his small village on a perilous journey to find the legendary fabled treasure, One Piece, to become King of the Pirates! But in order to find the ultimate prize, Luffy will need to assemble the crew he’s always wanted before finding a ship to sail, searching every inch of the vast blue seas, outpacing the Marines, and outwitting dangerous rivals at every turn.

The live-action series stars Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji. The series is created in partnership with Shueisha and produced by Tomorrow Studios and Netflix. Matt Owens and Steven Maeda are writers, executive producers and showrunners.

Eiichiro Oda, Marty Adelstein, and Becky Clements also executive produce. Additional cast includes Vincent Regan, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Morgan Davies, Aidan Scott, Langley Kirkwood, Jeff Ward, Celeste Loots, Alexander Maniatis, McKinley Belcher III, Craig Fairbrass, Steven Ward, and Chioma Umeala.