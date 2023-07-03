Disney Speedstorm will end its brief early access period on 28 September 2023 and become available to all users.

In April 2023, the game entered a paid testing phase along with multiple support tiers costing from US $29.99 to $69.99. Early access benefits such as unlocked characters, credits and tokens will still be available to those who bought the game, but more players will now be able to compete.

According to the game’s creator Gameloft, the decision to cease early access was made in order to “allow more players to share in a fully robust competitive and co-op racing experience,” with the aim that the highly accessible gameplay would increase the number of racers.

“Since the launch of Early Access, we’ve received invaluable feedback and support from our incredible community of players, who have been instrumental to the improvements made during Early Access,” said Gameloft on social media.

Original Founder’s Packs will continue to be accessible until the game’s launch, however prospective buyers should be aware that the material included in these packages will ultimately be acquired through gameplay.

When newer users sign up for Disney Speedstorm, they will have the chance to compete in a variety of Disney-themed races. The points won in these races can then be used to unlock characters, outfits and other in-game incentives.

Disney and Pixar classics such Mike Wazowski, Sully, Mulan, Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Baloo, Belle, Mowgli, Megara, Hercules, Beast, Goofy, Figment, Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and Jesse are among the characters in the game so far. There are also Jack Sparrow and Elizabeth Swann from Pirates of the Caribbean.

The game is set to launch on 28 September on PC and consoles.