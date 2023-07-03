India’s Global Esports has partnered with esports performance and wellness company Adamas, a Vancouver based performance-focused brand that provides esports athletes with the tools to train and perform for competitive gaming challenges.

Global Esports will utilise the services to bolster the out-of-game performance of the Valorant roster. The team, which represents South Asia in the coveted VCT Asia-Pacific league, will be trained and coached prior to the last chance qualifier. The organisation will use the services to prepare the Valorant players for the important tournament. The last chance qualifier will be held from 15 to 23 July and is the final shot for teams that aim to secure a spot at Valorant Champions, the most anticipated and prestigious tournament of the year.

Driven by a player-centric and content-driven philosophy, Global Esports aims to bring esports and gaming to the next billion users, beginning in India and expanding across Asia. The move marks the beginning of an important partnership that signals a heavy investment from the organisation to support and enhance the performance of the Valorant team further.

Global Esports co-founder Rushindra Sinha said, “In the high-octane world of esports, skill isn’t the only measure of success. Mental strength, resilience and consistent performance are just as important. We are incredibly thrilled to announce our strategic partnership with Adamas Esports as our team’s performance and mental skills coaches for the remainder of the season and off-season. With this association, we’re confident that our players and coaches will get the right guidance and support they need to push their limits, hone their skills, and maintain their mental fortitude, especially in the most challenging of times.”

Adamas Esports CEO Caleb Cousens said, “We continue to have an impact and build our track record in the North American and European esports markets and are excited to expand into Asia through our work with Global Esports and their VCT Pacific team. The role of culture building, coaching development and player wellbeing on performance will continue to play an important role in esports with Global Esports leading the way.”

With Adamas Esports, Global Esports’ aim is to turn the challenges into achievements and build a strong roster of players to represent India on a global platform. The team is gearing up for the last leg of this season as they prepare for VCT Pacific LCQ which will be their one last chance to fight for a slot at VCT Champions, Los Angeles.