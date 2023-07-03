Warner Bros. Games and NetEase Inc. announced that the highly anticipated, free-to-play collectible card roleplay game (RPG) set in the wizarding world Harry Potter: Magic Awakened, is now available.

Players in various territories in the Americas, Europe, Africa, Oceania and the Middle East can download the game for free on the App Store for iOS and Google Play for Android.

Co-developed and co-published by Warner Bros. Games and NetEase Games, the RPG is the latest title released under Portkey Games, the label dedicated to creating new mobile and video game experiences inspired by the wizarding world that place the player at the centre of their own adventure.

“With the global launch of Harry Potter: Magic Awakened, we are partnering with NetEase to further expand the Wizarding World for mobile players worldwide with the game’s distinctive art style and immersive game design that propelled it to hit status in China,” said Warner Bros. Games president David Haddad. “Mobile gaming remains a critical part of our strategy, and with its magical gameplay, Harry Potter: Magic Awakened was created specifically for the fans as an opportunity to further grow in the space with one of our biggest franchises.”

“From the intricate mechanics of the collectible card system, to the linework of the game’s art style, we have collaborated with Warner Bros. Games on every aspect of development to ensure an authentic adaptation of the wizarding world in Harry Potter: Magic Awakened,” said NetEase Inc senior vice president Ethan Wang. “The game has achieved great success thus far and positive fan reception among current players, and we are delighted to now welcome a global audience into this magical universe.”

The immersive collectible card (CCG) and massively multiplayer (MMO) wizarding duelling game features a blend of strategy roleplay (RPG). Set ten years after the Battle of Hogwarts, players will experience all the hallmarks of a wizarding education and embark on a riveting new story, featuring familiar faces from the original series and new characters alike.

As players progress, they will learn spells that can be cast through the form of cards. Players will need to harness these spells, devise unique strategies and form winning combinations – learning what to cast and when – as they venture through increasingly challenging trials, duel other players and master the magic in their own illustrious wizarding journey.

Key features include: