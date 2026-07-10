OIAF 2026 locks in milestone line-up as animation’s golden anniversary gets rolling

The Ottawa International Animation Festival (OIAF) is gearing up for its biggest celebration yet. Returning from 23 to 27 September, the festival has unveiled its official competition line-up for its landmark 50th edition, bringing together some of the world’s finest animated shorts, features, student films and platform content under one roof.

Since 1976, OIAF has been one of the animation industry’s premier festivals, blending artistry, innovation and networking through screenings, workshops, exhibitions and industry events. This year’s edition will transform venues across Ottawa including the ByTowne Cinema, Arts Court, Club Saw, Strathcona Park, the National Arts Centre and the Ottawa Art Gallery into a five-day celebration of animation in all its forms.

The festival programme also includes all Ages OIAF workshops, Animation Exposé sessions, networking events and its signature anniversary celebrations, marking five decades of championing global animation talent.

Animated Shorts

ちいさなうりぼう (little boarlet) | Atsushi Wada | Japan

როცა ზღვა იყო მშვიდი (When The Sea Was Calm) | Mamuka Tkeshelashvili | Georgia

A Pint of Bitter. | Conor Kehelly | Ireland

Action Bog | Winston Hacking | Canada

Adgwa-Ata | Zsuzsanna Kreif | Hungary, France

Antitermitas (Anti-termites) | Alex Rey | Spain

Daughters of the Late Colonel | Elizabeth Hobbs | United Kingdom, Germany

Eri | Honami Yano | Japan, France

Fit Check | Kyle Brooks | United States

Five Orphans | Sarina Nihei | France, Japan, Germany

How To Walk, A Guide For Fun and Profit | Zachary Margolis | United States

Je ne t’aime plus (I Don’t Love You Anymore) | Diane Obomsawin | Canada

Jelly Baddies | Ivan Li | Canada

Kozmonavti (Cosmonauts) | Leo Černic | Slovenia, Italy

Local Squalls | Skip Battaglia | United States

Melk | Filip Anthonissen | Belgium

Next Step | Tamás Patrovits | Hungary

Paper Trail | Don Hertzfeldt | United States

Pingviin (Penguin) | Kaspar Jancis | Estonia

Please | Anna Mantzaris | Sweden, France, Czech Republic, Norway, Finland

Praying Mantis | Joe Hsieh | Taiwan, Hong Kong

Roll over and play dead | Gina Kamentsky | United States

Street Race | Christopher Rutledge & Daniel Rutledge | United States

The End | Niki Lindroth von Bahr | Sweden, France, Denmark

The Picture of Dorian Gray | Georges Schwizgebel | Switzerland

The Stars Watch from Long Ago | Stacey Steers | United States

Uka-uka | Henri Veermäe | Estonia

XYZ | Kyle Brooks | United States

yellow orange green blue red cut | Peter Millard | United Kingdom

Commissioned

A$AP Rocky ‘Helicopter’ | Daniel Streit | United States

Anibar Animation Festival ‘WTF?! – 2025 Trailer’ | Joni Männistö | Finland, Kosovo

Barber for the Queen ‘My Hang Up’ | Romy Côté | Canada

Blon ‘2025 Teaser’ | Nathan Jurevicius | Lithuania, Canada

Bump ‘2025 Leader’ | Jonas Wellens & Wouter Medaer | Belgium

Juana Molina ‘Desinhumano’ (Uninhuman) | Dante Zaballa | Argentina

Mad Barrowsky ft. Joseph Shabason ‘It Didn’t Really Matter’ | Jordan Minkoff | Canada

Mome Anim ‘Friss Kakas Animációs Filmnapok Spot’ | Máté Horesnyi | Hungary

Nbat2 ‘It’s Ok to Be’ | Francesca Colombara & Matteo Dang | United States, Italy

Ok Go ‘Impulse Purchase’ | Will Anderson & Lucas Zanotto | United Kingdom, Finland, Netherlands, United States

Overwatch 2 x Street Fighter 6 ‘Collaboration Trailer’ | Barry Kelly | United States

Student Competition

Ball Face | Laurence Thérien | United Kingdom, Canada

Bootstrapping for the Boobied | Stella Chen | United States

Cold Bathroom | Eleni Aerts | Belgium

Fisheye | Łukasz Rygał | Poland

My Good Boy | Sara Priorelli | Hungary, Italy

Quantum Jump | Šimon Mészáros | Czech Republic

Visiting the Zoo | Maria Zilli | Italy, France

地動き山揺れる時 (When The Mountains Shook) | Daiyu Li | Japan

Canadian Student Competition

(in)significant | Jessica Toca | Concordia University

Amalgame (Amalgam) | Marielle Boutin & Charlie Guèvremont | Université Laval

Ball Face | Laurence Thérien | Royal College of Art

Crocodile Tears | Gaoyuan Song | Nova Scotia College of Art and Design University

Entiérrame (Bury Me) | Stella Dipieri | Ontario College of Art and Design University

Everything On Land With Bones Is A Fish | Antonia Novakovich | Concordia University

Expo Inferno | A. John Yates | Concordia University

Insomn | Min Kim | Emily Carr University of Arts + Design

Mortal Lace | Lucas Piperias | Ontario College of Art and Design University

Seeing Hands | Penakee Das | Ontario College of Art and Design University

Sing to the Wind | Yaffa Aboudib Husseini | Munster Technological University & Algonquin College

Skinless Symphonies | Rose Rousseau | St. Clair College

The Maggots | Amberia Keke Li | Emily Carr University of Arts + Design

Thief of Night | Yoonji Nam | Sheridan College

Western Blot! | Ashlee Gonsalves | Concordia University

Animated Features

Mononoke the Movie: Chapter III – The Curse of the Serpent | Kenji Nakamura | Japan

Girlfriends Of Father | Xi Chen | China

Magic Atlas | Xun Sun | China, Singapore

Son of a Bitch | Erica Maradona, Tania Anaya, Otto Guerra & Sávio Leite | Brazil

Tangles | Leah Nelson | Canada, United States

The Orbit of Minor Satellites | Christopher Sullivan | United States

We Are Aliens | Kohei Kadowaki | Japan, France

Animation for Platforms

Adult Swim’s The Elephant | Pendleton Ward, Ian Jones-Quartey, Rebecca Sugar, Patrick McHale, Mike L. Mayfield, Humberto Irigoyen, Remus Buznea & Kyriaki Kyriakou | United States

Glen: Wrestler | Travis Pelto, Joe Hingelberg & Shawn Golden | United States

Kevin ‘Fourth of July’ | Angelo Hatgistavrou & Sarah Seember Huisken | United States

Mating Season ‘The Truth About Canada’ | Henrique Jardim | United States

Qui on croit et pourquoi? L’injustice testimoniale (Who Do We Believe, and Why? Testimonial Injustice) | Martine Frossard | Canada

TedEd ‘Can Saunas Make You Live Longer?’ | Noam Sussman & Ali Kellner | Canada, United States

Animation made for young audiences (7–12)

? | Anastasia Shtolko | Ukraine

Bats & Bugs | Leah Von Döhren | Switzerland

Candy Caries | Tomiki Misato | Japan

Dance Film | Kelly Gallagher | United States

En, ten, týky! (Eeny, Meeny, Miny, Moe!) | Andrea Szelesová | Czechia, Slovakia

A Dog’s Life | Sophie Olga de Jong & Sytske Kok | Netherlands

Land of No Man | Muling Tzai & Olivia Lin | United States, Taiwan

The Magic Garden | Carlon Hardt & Naira Carneiro | Brazil

Porridge Monster | Izabela Plucińska | Poland, Germany, Azerbaijan

Backstreet Birds | Gertrūda Nemčauskaitė | Lithuania

Animation made for teen audiences (13+)

Birds of Paradise | Nikita Greer & Abbey Collings | United States

Blue Flavored | Jett Ulysses | United States

Cabbage Daddy | Grace An | Canada

The Girl Who Wasn’t Afraid of Bears | Lea Vučko | Slovenia, Hungary, Croatia

Fish in My Stomach | Yehor Holovkov | Ukraine

The Comet | Julie Charette | Canada

Heartwreck | Luka Vucić | Croatia

The Sky Was Candy | Anh Tu Nguyen | Germany

Welcome to Starmart | Caz Shen, Vanessa Buice & Vinny Wang | United States

Wolpie Of The Woods | Kat Messing | United States

With competition fiercer than ever and entries spanning every corner of the animation world, OIAF’s golden jubilee promises five days of bold ideas, fresh voices and unforgettable stories. Fifty years in, Ottawa isn’t slowing down it’s animating the future, one frame at a time.