KidZ drops official trailer for ‘Shivlok Ke Kundakka Mandakka’ ahead of July premiere

Myth meets mischief, and KidZ is banking on the chaos. Zee5’s dedicated kids’ destination is doubling down on original Indian animation, with Shivlok Ke Kundakka Mandakka leading the charge as it prepares to premiere on 17 July.

The move is part of a broader play to build an ecosystem around children’s entertainment rather than simply expand a content library. KidZ hosts more than 140 titles across multiple languages, blending global franchises, international partnerships and homegrown stories. But its biggest wager is on creating original Indian characters that can travel well beyond the streaming screen.

Shivlok Ke Kundakka Mandakka fits that ambition neatly. The animated series follows two notoriously mischievous asura twins whose prank-filled escapades take an unexpected turn, pushing them from lovable troublemakers to unlikely heroes. Mixing mythology with humour, action and adventure, the series aims to tap into India’s rich storytelling traditions while keeping the tone light, fast and family-friendly.

KidZ business head Chandan Khandelwal said, “The kids’ entertainment landscape is evolving rapidly, with audiences seeking stories that are culturally relevant and capable of extending beyond the screen. At KidZ, our focus is on building a trusted destination for purposeful entertainment through compelling storytelling, value-led experiences and original IP. With titles such as Chote Tara Ka Bada Gadar, FAB 5 and Shivlok Ke Kundakka Mandakka, we aim to create homegrown stories that encourage co-viewing and bring families together, creating shared experiences across generations. We believe India is uniquely positioned to make a meaningful contribution to the global kids’ content ecosystem, and we are committed to building stories that can travel far beyond borders.”

As children’s viewing habits continue to evolve, KidZ believes the next battle will not be won through content volume alone. Trusted platforms, memorable characters and homegrown worlds with franchise potential are set to define the next chapter.

For now, though, all eyes are on two cheeky twins. If Kundakka and Mandakka can swap mischief for might, KidZ may just have found its next breakout heroes.

The official trailer is now available on the official Instagram and YouTube channels of KidZ and ZEE5, offering audiences a first glimpse of the mythological adventure ahead of its 17 July premiere.