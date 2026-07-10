Indian studios chase global co-productions as Ace Fair Korea 2026 beckons

Indian studios are packing more than showreels for Ace Fair Korea 2026. They are taking ambition, intellectual property and a growing appetite for global co-productions.

After making their biggest-ever splash at Ace Fair 2025, India’s Animation, VFX, Gaming, XR and digital content companies are gearing up for another strong outing at the international content marketplace in Gwangju, South Korea. This time, the goal is clear: move beyond outsourcing and into the big league of co-productions, content distribution and long-term global alliances.

Ace Fair has steadily evolved into a key meeting ground for studios, producers, distributors, technology firms and buyers from around the world. India’s presence has grown in lockstep.

The 2025 edition marked a milestone, with India emerging as the largest overseas exhibitor delegation. Companies spanning animation, VFX, AI, technology, training, distribution and digital content flew the flag, and returned with more than business cards.

Three Indian studios signed MoUs during the event, while several others opened discussions on international partnerships, content distribution and co-production deals.

“The conversation is changing,” said Ace Fair Korea leader of the Indian delegation, Vineet Raj Kapoor. “Indian studios have traditionally entered international markets as outsourcing partners. We are now seeing discussions shift towards co-production, IP collaboration and long-term business partnerships. Ace Fair has helped even smaller studios understand how international content markets really work.”

Ace Fair 2025 drew 400 companies, 507 booths from 33 countries and around 200 international buyers, offering a fertile hunting ground for business matchmaking and cross-border collaborations. Indian participants also pointed to networking opportunities and meetings with Korean studios as among the event’s biggest draws.

The momentum is now rolling into 2026.

A dedicated Indian delegation is being assembled for next year’s edition, targeting animation studios, VFX companies, game developers, XR firms, IP owners, producers and creative technology businesses eager to crack Korean and wider international markets.

The emphasis will be firmly on business matchmaking, international market access, co-production, content distribution and strategic partnerships.

“International marketing can be intimidating for a smaller studio attending its first global content market,” Kapoor added. “Our role is not simply to take companies to Korea. We guide them on how to present themselves, whom to meet, how to approach business meetings and how to follow up afterwards. The objective is to help Indian companies become more confident international players.”

With Korean content continuing its global march and India’s AVGC-XR ecosystem gathering pace, the timing could hardly be better. For Indian studios, Ace Fair Korea 2026 is shaping up to be more than a showcase. It could be the launchpad where outsourcing takes a back seat and global partnerships steal the spotlight.