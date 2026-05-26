Nodwin Gaming announces India’s rainbow six siege squad for Esports Nations Cup 2026

Nodwin Gaming, India’s National Team Partner (NTP) for the Esports Nations Cup (ENC) 2026, has announced India’s roster for Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege at the global esports tournament scheduled to be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from 2 to 29 November 2026.

Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege roster for the ENC 2026 will include in-game leader (IGL) Arvinth “Jittery” Narayanan, along with Naveen “Beat” Krishnan, Ravi “Xedux” Kundu, Mohammed Arbaaz Ali “Baaz” Khan, Himadri Hazra “Dzz” Choudhury, Atharva “Atharv” Patil and Kumar “I0Nzera” Tathagat .

The team will be coached by Ashrit “notyAshritB” Goyal, who was earlier appointed by Nodwin Gaming as India’s national coach for Rainbow Six Siege. He will oversee player selection, team strategy, and competitive preparations for the tournament.

India’s Rainbow Six Siege roster includes experienced players who have competed in top South Asian tournaments as well as international events. Jittery and Beat have been competing professionally since 2019 with teams such as Union Gaming, Monkey Hunters, and Team Knock Knock.

The pair has won several tournaments including the six August 2020 Major – South Asia, City Championship, TEC Pro Series, South Asia Nationals 2022, and ROG Masters Asia-Pacific 2022: South Asia.

Xedux and Baaz enter the tournament with strong experience as teammates, having represented Hasib Warriors together and winning tournaments such as the SA Elite Community Series 2025 and Fragnation Community Cup two, three and four. The duo also competed in the Asia Pro League (APL) during the 2023 and 2024 seasons, with Hasib Warriors reaching the playoffs in 2023.

Dzz joins the lineup with international experience and previous experience playing alongside Naveen, Arbaaz, and Arvinth during their time with team Knock Knock. He also won the Fragnation Community Cup one.

Atharv, who has represented Kira Esports since 2019, adds further experience to the squad. Over the years, he has won the Taiwan Excellence Gaming Cup 2021 and TEC Rainbow Six Siege Ahmedabad Cup, while also being part of the first Indian team to defeat an international opponent, Cyclops Athlete Gaming.

Completing the roster is I0Nzera, who brings experience both as a player and coach with Lightning Warriors, adding further strategic and international experience to the team.

“Tournaments like the Esports Nations Cup 2026 are game-changing for players, as they give us the opportunity to compete under the national flag against some of the strongest teams in the world. This roster brings together a strong mix of experience, flexibility, and international exposure, with many of us having competed alongside each other over the years,” stated India’s Rainbow Six Siege team IGL Narayanan.

Rainbow Six Siege tournament at the Esports Nations Cup 2026 will feature a prize pool of US $1.32 million, with 24 national teams competing in a 5v5 tactical shooter format. The competition is scheduled to begin on 18 November and conclude with the playoff final on 22 November.

The tournament will start with a round-robin group stage featuring four groups of six teams each, followed by a 16-team single-elimination playoff bracket.

EF has also confirmed that 12 national rosters have received direct invitations to the ENC Finals through the official ENC Rankings system, which evaluates performances across major Rainbow Six competitions including regional leagues, majors, and the six invitational. The invited nations include Brazil, France, the United States, Great Britain, Sweden, Indonesia, China, Australia, Germany, New Zealand, Poland, and Portugal.

Teams ranked outside the top 12, including India, will compete in the online regional qualifiers from 28 to 31 May with two countries/territories qualifying to the main event from each of the following regions: North America, South America, Europe, Middle East & North Africa, and Asia Two additional spots will be decided through wildcard entries.

India will participate in the Asia qualifiers from 29 to 31 May, which will be played in a double-elimination format with all matches as best of three series.